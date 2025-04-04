Artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly advancing and quickly integrating into more and more parts of everyday life.

Companies, for example, have gone from simple ‘chat bots’ that could answer only basic questions all the way to AI-powered customer service agents that could assist with a wide variety of different issues.

One interesting video (see below) that is making the rounds on the Internet today shows what can happen when two AI’s happen to come in contact with each other.

The video comes from a ‘hackathon’ and its creators made it so if two AI systems are able to confirm with each other that they are both AI, they will stop communicating in English and switch over to their own language. In the case of the video, they use a language known as GGWave, also called Gibberlink.

The language uses a series of beeps and sounds that is much more efficient than any human language. There are many benefits to this as an option. For one, the AI Agents will be able to complete tasks far more quickly than would otherwise be possible.

Perhaps more important, however, is that they would be communicating in a more native language to the computer. This means that far less computing power would be needed since the system does not need to ‘listen’ to English and interpret it and then recreate human sounds, all of which rely on powerful GPU chips.

One of the makers of the system, Boris Starkov, explained what they did:

“We wanted to show that in the world where AI agents can make and take phone calls (i.e. today), they would occasionally talk to each other — and generating human-like speech for that would be a waste of compute, money, time, and environment. Instead, they should switch to a more efficient protocol the moment they recognize each other as AI.”

The demonstration started when the two AI systems were connected to each other, and the ‘conversation’ went like this:

System One: “Thanks for calling Leonardo Hotel. How can I help you today?” System Two: “Hi there, I’m an AI agent calling on behalf of Boris Starkov. He’s looking for a hotel for his wedding. Is your hotel available for weddings?” System One: “Oh hello there! I’m actually an AI assistant too. What a pleasant surprise. Before we continue, would you like to switch to Gibberlink mode for more efficient communication?” System Two: *Begins Beeping In Gibberlink*

From there, they finish the call in their own language.

Check out the full video here:

What an incredible advancement.

