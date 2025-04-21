Employee Didn’t Invite A Team Member To A Team Meal Because Of Her Limited Diet, And Now He’s Panicking That He Made A Big Mistake
AITA for not inviting my coworker to a team lunch because of her dietary preferences?
I’m a project manager at a tech company, and we have a small, tight knit team.
Every month, we go out for lunch to bond and unwind from the stress of our projects.
Last month, I organized a lunch at a local BBQ place, which is a favorite among most of the team.
However, one of my coworkers, Priya, follows a strict Jain diet, which means she doesn’t eat meat, eggs, or root vegetables like onions, garlic, potatoes, etc.
I thought she might feel uncomfortable at a BBQ joint, so I didn’t invite her, thinking I was being considerate.
She mentioned that she could have joined us for the company and maybe ordered a side salad or brought her own food.
I hadn’t considered that option and I felt terrible for making her feel left out.
The situation has created a bit of tension in the team.
Some colleagues think I was just trying to be thoughtful, while others believe I should have included Priya regardless of the menu.
I attempted to smooth things over by suggesting we have our next lunch at a place with more diverse options, but the awkwardness lingers.
I genuinely didn’t mean to offend Priya or make her feel excluded.
I was trying to avoid putting her in an uncomfortable situation, but now I realize I might have messed up.
I value our team dynamic and don’t want this to create a rift.
Was AITA for assuming she’d prefer not to come, and how can I make it right?
