Employee Didn’t Invite A Team Member To A Team Meal Because Of Her Limited Diet, And Now He’s Panicking That He Made A Big Mistake

by Ashley Ashbee

Dining with your team from work is a great way to build rapport and boost enthusiasm for the work and the business.

Unfortunately, a lot can go wrong, contradicting the whole reason the outing has taken place.

For example, what happens if a team member feels excluded from the team event? How do you fix it?

Check out this perfect example.

AITA for not inviting my coworker to a team lunch because of her dietary preferences?

I’m a project manager at a tech company, and we have a small, tight knit team.

Every month, we go out for lunch to bond and unwind from the stress of our projects.

Last month, I organized a lunch at a local BBQ place, which is a favorite among most of the team.

But it left a bad taste in some of their mouths…

However, one of my coworkers, Priya, follows a strict Jain diet, which means she doesn’t eat meat, eggs, or root vegetables like onions, garlic, potatoes, etc.

I thought she might feel uncomfortable at a BBQ joint, so I didn’t invite her, thinking I was being considerate.

She mentioned that she could have joined us for the company and maybe ordered a side salad or brought her own food.

I hadn’t considered that option and I felt terrible for making her feel left out.

Now there’s something to worry about.

The situation has created a bit of tension in the team.

Some colleagues think I was just trying to be thoughtful, while others believe I should have included Priya regardless of the menu.

I attempted to smooth things over by suggesting we have our next lunch at a place with more diverse options, but the awkwardness lingers.

She realizes she might’ve messed up.

I genuinely didn’t mean to offend Priya or make her feel excluded.

I was trying to avoid putting her in an uncomfortable situation, but now I realize I might have messed up.

I value our team dynamic and don’t want this to create a rift.

Was AITA for assuming she’d prefer not to come, and how can I make it right?

It’s always better to invite someone and let them decide whether or not it’s a good idea to go.

Here is what folks are saying on Reddit.

See? This isn’t hard.

It’s what NOT to do.
How can someone not understand this?

Like in one of those awkward ’80s training videos. LOL!

Yes. It’s a weird thing to do. The others can go there another time.
What else has this person screwed up?

