Employee Didn’t Invite A Team Member To A Team Meal Because Of Her Limited Diet, And Now He’s Panicking That He Made A Big Mistake

Dining with your team from work is a great way to build rapport and boost enthusiasm for the work and the business.

Unfortunately, a lot can go wrong, contradicting the whole reason the outing has taken place.

For example, what happens if a team member feels excluded from the team event? How do you fix it?

AITA for not inviting my coworker to a team lunch because of her dietary preferences?

I’m a project manager at a tech company, and we have a small, tight knit team. Every month, we go out for lunch to bond and unwind from the stress of our projects. Last month, I organized a lunch at a local BBQ place, which is a favorite among most of the team.

However, one of my coworkers, Priya, follows a strict Jain diet, which means she doesn’t eat meat, eggs, or root vegetables like onions, garlic, potatoes, etc. I thought she might feel uncomfortable at a BBQ joint, so I didn’t invite her, thinking I was being considerate. She mentioned that she could have joined us for the company and maybe ordered a side salad or brought her own food. I hadn’t considered that option and I felt terrible for making her feel left out.

The situation has created a bit of tension in the team. Some colleagues think I was just trying to be thoughtful, while others believe I should have included Priya regardless of the menu. I attempted to smooth things over by suggesting we have our next lunch at a place with more diverse options, but the awkwardness lingers.

I genuinely didn’t mean to offend Priya or make her feel excluded. I was trying to avoid putting her in an uncomfortable situation, but now I realize I might have messed up. I value our team dynamic and don’t want this to create a rift. Was AITA for assuming she’d prefer not to come, and how can I make it right?

It’s always better to invite someone and let them decide whether or not it’s a good idea to go.

