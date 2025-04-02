Her Husband Is Insisting That She Eat At Least One Egg Per Day While Pregnant, But She Can’t Stand Eggs And Refuses

It is always important to eat as healthy as you can, but it is doubly important while you are pregnant.

What would you do if your husband was insisting that you eat eggs while pregnant because he thinks they are important, even though you hate them?

That is the situation the mom-to-be in this story is in, and she doesn’t want to eat the eggs.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITAH for not eating eggs while pregnant My husband (31m) is fixated on me (29f) eating at least one egg a day while I’m pregnant. I didn’t eat eggs before I got pregnant. I hate eggs. He knows I hate eggs.

Yes, they are, but so are many other things.

Yet, he gets frustrated when I refuse to eat eggs, saying they’re “healthy and natural and filled with protein.” I feel like there’s plenty of other food options that fit that bill.

Nothing wrong with that.

So, I’m still refusing the eggs. AITAH???

What a weird thing to insist upon, nothing wrong with saying no.

Let’s see what the people in the comments on Reddit say about it.

I think he is trying to get too involved.

Now this idea I love.

Well, that is one option.

This would work.

He needs to stop insisting on this.

Just eat what you like that is healthy.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.