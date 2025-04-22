Her Mother-In-Law Interrupts Conversations To Defend Her Husband, So Now She Doesn’t Call Her Mother-In-Law Anymore

You know what makes a good mother-in-law?

A mother-in-law who minds her own business and lets the husband and wife sort out their own problems.

A bad mother-in-law doesn’t back off and interferes in the marriage.

The woman in today’s story has the bad kind of mother-in-law, but she’s wondering if she was too harsh by refusing to call her mother-in-law.

Let’s see why she stopped calling.

My MIL called me and asked why I wasn’t calling her anymore. AITA My MIL has a very close relationship with my husband and she often jumps in on our conversations to “defend” him. (Eg: one time I playfully told my husband I’d k*** you if you did that and he was laughing and she jumped right in with her serious tone and started telling me ‘please don’t k*** my son, don’t hit him either he’s already weak’ and so on.) I was shocked and this happens every time.

She asked her MIL to stop interrupting them.

One time I told her please don’t come in between us when we are having a conversation. And she said “it’s my son and I’ll defend him” and this happened often so I avoided visiting her place and stopped calling her because it triggered me and made my skin crawl. Now she complains why I don’t talk to her anymore. What should I do?

What an annoying mother-in-law. I understand defending your son, but she needs to back off and let her son defend himself.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Her husband needs to stand up for her.

Maybe her husband could talk to his mother.

This person offers a suggestion of what to say to the mother-in-law.

Here’s another suggestion of how to explain the situation to the mother-in-law.

This would’ve been a great comeback!

A marriage is two people, not two people plus a mother-in-law.

Unfortunately, some mother-in-laws haven’t figured that out.

