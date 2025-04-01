Her Neighbor Asked Her Boyfriend If He Could Borrow A Tool, But Assumed The Tools Were His Not Her. So When The Boyfriend Corrected Him He Immediately Asked Her And She Said No.
Gender norms are very common, even if it isn’t all that unusual for people in relationships to work outside of the norms in many cases.
What would you do if your neighbor came over and asked your boyfriend to borrow a tool when in fact the tools belonged to you?
That is what happened to the woman in this story, and she said “no” in a very snarky way.
Now she’s wondering if she was too rude.
Let’s see what happened.
AITAH for not letting a neighbor borrow my tile saw because he assumed it belonged to my boyfriend
My boyfriend and I have a bit of an untraditional relationship.
I (female) am the builder/fixer/etc, and my boyfriend isn’t really good at that type of stuff.
My garage is filled with tools that I have collected over the years.
A lot of expensive tools.
They have new neighbors.
A young couple just bought the house across the street from us.
The houses aren’t too far apart, and I guess our new neighbors have seen into our garage when my boyfriend and I hangout in there.
The husband came over to introduce himself, and he briefly nodded at me, yet he shook my boyfriend’s hand and was friendly to him while introducing himself.
Ok, that is kind of annoying, but no harm done.
It made me feel very dismissed tbh, like I’m not his equal.
He mentioned that they’re having to retile the kitchen and do a bunch of other repairs, as the house was a bit of a fixer upper (the elderly lady had lived there for 55 years before dying recently).
He said that they were a bit broke after buying the house, and he is having to do the repairs himself and learn how to do a lot of this stuff.
My boyfriend kind of just smiled and nodded his head, because he hates DIY.
The neighbors wasn’t just making small talk. He wanted something.
He finally asked my boyfriend if he could borrow his tile saw and maybe a few other tools, and maybe my boyfriend could give him some YouTube suggestions.
He offered to give it back like he borrowed it, and said he’d buy him a case of beer for the trouble.
This was the point where my boyfriend mentioned that all the tools in the garage belong to me, and that he has no clue how to build or fix anything.
Seems like he was very respectful.
The guy was surprised, but gave me a half smile and said ‘oh, I guess I should’ve asked you then. What do you say? Offer still stands.’
I was kind of annoyed, and I told him that maybe another man in the neighborhood can help him, and I’m just a woman so what do I know.
I was admittedly very snarky.
My boyfriend kind of thinks I was needlessly a jerk to our new neighbor.
I think the guy should’ve apologized for his incorrect assumption before asking me to borrow my tools.
She needs to get over it.
I hate when men assume my boyfriend does ‘man stuff’ and I’m supposed to do ‘woman stuff’ it happens occasionally.
Which by the way, who asks someone they don’t even know to borrow a tile saw?
Tile saws aren’t cheap, especially not the one I own.
AITAH?
My boyfriend and I aren’t really stressing over it, but I just wanted an unbiased outside opinion.
It was an honest mistake and the guy immediately turned and respectfully asked her, so I don’t see why she is upset.
Let’s see what the people in the comments on Reddit say about this situation.
This person says he should have apologized.
I can’t say I disagree with this commenter.
He was kind of rude.
This person ran into something similar.
This person wouldn’t lend expensive tools regardless.
It seems like a harmless mistake.
