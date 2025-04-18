Her Phone Charger Was Giving Off A Lot Of Radiation, But It May Not Be As Worrisome As It Seems

Technology moves so fast these days, it can be hard to keep track of what risks new gadgets pose.

Especially when the science communication ABOUT the gadgets is fuzzy.

Let’s look at a video from TikTok user @themommaem:

“I gotta show you guys something, because this is wild. You know how they tell you not to sleep with your phone near your head when it’s charging?”

“Well, this is an electromagnetic radiation tester.”

“See how it’s really not detecting much?”

“There’s not even a phone plugged in and watch this.”

“Okay now we’re gonna plug in my husband’s phone…”

“But as soon as I unplug it, it stops.”

Of course, this isn’t exactly the most scientifically rigorous test…

But just because that thing turned red and beeped, doesn’t mean there’s necessarily something to fear.

“Radiation” is a scary word, but poison is in the dose.

Remember, bananas are radioactive.



More is needed:



While scattered studies suggest possible health risks from phone use, the scientific consensus is that there’s really nothing to worry about.

The Food and Drug Administration states that “the weight of scientific evidence has not linked exposure to radio frequency energy from cell phone use with any health problems at or below the radio frequency exposure limits set by the FCC.”

Which makes sense, if you think about it. Widespread cell phone usage has been a pervasive part of society for decades now.

If that was significantly increasing, say, cancer risk, we should be seeing an extreme uptick in cancer rates. Which we’re not.

Vigilance is important, but always take the time to parse the details.

