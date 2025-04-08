Her Sister Likes To Blame Her For Everything, But When She Called Her Out On Her Lies, Her Family Took Her Sister’s Side

It can be really annoying when someone complains about literally everything in their life and refuses to take responsibility for their actions having any impact on their situation.

In today’s story, it’s even worse than that because the woman who is complaining also likes to blame her sister for her problems.

Her sister can’t stand it and finally decided to defend herself, but was that a mistake?

Let’s read all the details to decide.

AITA for Calling Out My Sister in Front of Our Family? AITA for Calling Out My Sister in Front of Our Family? So, this has caused a massive blow-up in my family, and I need to know if I went too far. I (26F) have an older sister, “Emma” (29F), who has always had a habit of playing the victim.

Talk about not taking responsibility for your actions!

Growing up, she would get away with everything by twisting situations to make herself look like the wounded party. If she broke something, it was because I “distracted” her. If she missed a deadline, it was because I “stressed her out.” You get the idea.

Her sister was complaining about her life.

Recently, my parents hosted a big family dinner, and Emma was going on about how hard her life has been lately—how she’s struggling with work, how people always seem to “use” her, and how no one in the family supports her. Normally, I just ignore it, but then she directly called me out, saying I’ve “never been there for her” and “always made things harder” for her. That set me off.

She pointed out how helpful she has actually been.

I reminded her (in front of everyone) that I was the one who covered her rent when she was between jobs, I was the one who took care of her dog when she went on a last-minute vacation. I was the one who spent my money to bail her out when she got into credit card debt. I basically laid out everything I had done for her that she conveniently “forgot.” She started crying, calling me cruel and saying I embarrassed her.

Half of her family thinks she should’ve stayed quiet.

My parents told me I should’ve talked to her privately instead of “humiliating” her. But honestly? I was tired of her narrative making me look like the bad guy. Now, half the family is on my side, while the other half thinks I was out of line for calling her out in front of everyone. So, AITA?

Her sister is the one in the wrong here.

Especially when her sister is trying to make her look bad in front of her entire family, she didn’t do anything wrong by defending herself in front of the entire family.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

I completely agree with this comment!

She really needs to stop helping her sister.

It was self-defense!

This person recommends warning her parents.

Her sister started it.

And she finished it.

