Her Sister Wanted To Bring Her Whole Family To Stay At Her House During The Holidays, But Last Time This Happened It Caused A Lot Of Problems

AITA for not letting my sister stay with me over Christmas For some context, my sister lives about 8hrs away from me. Our family live in my city so at Christmas time, my sister and her husband usually alternate and will spend one Christmas with his family where they live now, and the next year they will come down here. My husband and I own a three bedroom house with no kids. The house is like a small cottage style home, one bathroom, one living area, so it isn’t overly big.

We also have two 100lb dogs that live inside. They cannot sleep outside because they will bark and wake up the neighbors so they sleep inside. Last time my sister came down for Christmas (in 2023) I let her stay with me. At the time, she had a 1.5 year old toddler and my husband and I were quite disappointed with how much he trashed our house.

He was sitting on our brand new lounge and peed through his nappy and left a big urine stain. He scratched our handmade timber slab coffee table all over to the point we had to sand it back and re-stain it. He crushed up the bars of soap in the bathroom and left it all over the bathroom floor for us to clean after they left. Needless to say we were quite upset. My sister was just like oh well that’s what toddlers do. I found it extremely disrespectful to come into somebody else’s home and damage their property and act like it’s normal and to be expected. We also had to pay for our lounge to be professionally cleaned. So, this year my sister is due to come home again for Christmas. I am currently pregnant with our first child that is due in October. My sister has also since had another kid so come Christmas her kids will be 3.5 and 1.5. She asked if she could come stay with us and I said no because our house is only 3 bedroom, we will have a newborn and there isn’t enough room for 2 adults and 2 toddlers to come stay here. I explained there isn’t enough room and she said they can put a blow up bed in the lounge room and then take the one spare bed so they would have two queen beds with one adult and one kid in each.

I told her my dogs sleep in the lounge room and that it probably isn’t safe to have a small kid sleeping next to them. They are 100lb boerboels bred for guarding and should their kid crawl out of bed in the middle of the night and touch one of them, the dog would be startled and their instincts would be to jump up quickly and bark with the intention to intimidate. As a responsible large dog owner it would not be safe to put the child nor my dogs in that situation. My sister said to just put the dogs outside, which as I mentioned earlier I cannot do because they will bark and keep the neighbors awake. Not to mention it would keep us awake while we are already sleep deprived in the newborn trenches.

Plus the idea of having her two toddlers come into our house and trash it like the older one did last time is just stressing me out. My sister thinks I’m being unreasonable. AITA?

