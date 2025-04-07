Her Stepdad Won’t Stop Giving Her a Hard Time, But He Started Thinking Differently When She Started Charging Him Rent

A word to the wise…

If you’re living in someone else’s house, keep your opinions about insignificant things to yourself.

Trust me on this one, okay?

Everyone will be much happier…

But this woman’s stepdad apparently didn’t get that memo!

Check out how she handled him and see if you think he did anything wrong.

AITA for putting my foot down and charging rent when my stepdad started trying to tell me what to do in my own house? “My stepdad (55m) has been married to my mom (52f) about 5 years. They were doing alright but hit hard times and eventually had their house foreclosed on. So they moved in with me (27f). They’ve been living here for about 2 or 3 months now. And it’s been going ok until last week ish. Also, my stepdad has been working a part time job but has not had full time employment since then. Anyways, I feel like some of the issues started since I’ve been on vacation, which I have for 2 weeks.

That’s weird…

Sometime during the first few days, he saw me heading out and made some sort of comments regarding my outfit. He said the shorts were too short and that I should reconsider. We fought about it back and forth until I just decided to leave because I was tired of reasoning with him anymore. He’s been making a lot of these comments in various times and various different ways (skirt or shorts are too short, your belly is showing etc etc). I’ve told him to stop and he says ok and then starts up again. I can’t say I understand. I think the straw that broke the camel’s back for me was when I had my BF over. I’ve told my mom about it as well and she said that she doesn’t support it but that this is a dispute him and I need to solve. He stayed til maybe 10:30 – 11 pm and left. My stepdad didn’t say anything while he was here, but he emotionally imploded after he left.

What year does this guy think it is?

He said that it’s wrong to have guys over this late and to be in my room with them alone. He said that we don’t stand for these things in our house. I responded to him that he can stand for whatever he wants in his house, maybe even in a hypothetical our house, but he can’t tell me what to do in my house. I told him that the days of him making unsolicited comments at me need to end.

Also…

On top of that, I told him that from here on out I’m charging $400 a month rent with a month to month agreement. On top of that, if he continues to make comments, this agreement is over and he’ll be out of the house as soon as I am able to make it happen. My mom was upset at first about it but I was able to calm her down. First, I told her that she told me that it was up to us how to solve this dispute and this is how I’ve decided to solve it. Secondly, I told her that he’s been staying a while and starting to charge rent would make my life a bit easier for as long as he stays. She was a bit more amenable to that second point. Stepdad is just overall quite upset. He hasn’t told my mom or I his thoughts on the arrangement since he yelled at me about it the night of our big argument but he is just generally ignoring me when he can.”

Check out what folks said on Reddit.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another reader spoke up.

And this Reddit user weighed in.

It might be time to tell this guy to hit the road.

Past time, really.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.