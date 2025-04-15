His Girlfriend Couldn’t Get Her Defective Glasses Fixed, So He Called The Head Office To Get It Done

When a store makes an error, it’s natural to expect that it will be corrected.

Optics store refused support for reading glasses

My girlfriend wore reading glasses. One day, she went with her mother to the optics store. A well known Portuguese brand of stores with shops all over the country. She went in there to get a new pair. When she left, she saw some markings. Those were markings left by the machine holding the lenses during the process.

But the shop wasn’t exactly helpful.

It was a harsh strike, like a small cut in the lens itself. Not something we could wipe over with a cloth and liquid. She complained to the store, but they only told her they couldn’t do anything. It was “normal” for the process. I was not with her at the time, but when she told me that, I was mad. She sent me photos of the lens, and it was just plain ridiculous. I don’t remember if she had the same lens and was only replacing the frame, or if she got completely new glasses. Either way, the lens should not be delivered with that defect. It would affect her sight.

So he got down to business.

I searched the optics chain online and wrote a ravaging email explaining the situation and around 1 hour or less after I send the email, my girlfriend’s mother called me and asked what I had done. I was speechless because I just about to tell her about that email. The thing is: after my email, they called my gf asking her to go back to the store so they could replace the lenses. For free. They somehow managed to find the store AND the client in a record time. I was like “Oopsie, did I do that?” Sorry. Not sorry. That was no way to treat a client.

