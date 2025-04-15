His Girlfriend Won’t Tell Her Parents About Their Relationship, But He Wants To Give Her An Ultimatum

Yikes, this doesn’t sound too good...

The fella who wrote this story is 19-years-old and all he wants is for his girlfriend to tell her parents about their relationship…

But she has cold feet about the whole thing, so he gave her an ultimatum.

Is he wrong?

Check out what he had to say in this story from Reddit.

AITA for wanting to give my GF of one year an ultimatum? “I (19M) am a college student and when I started college I met this girl (let’s call her Amy, 21F) and I am currently dating her. We didn’t exactly have the same interests, I’m in comp sci and she’s a business major, but I ended up really liking her regardless. Many people told me that we didn’t have too much in common but to me that wasn’t an issue. When we started dating she didn’t want to tell her parents at first, she has a difficult situation with her parents and her parents are pretty strict on her even though she’s already an adult. So I was like “oh, that’s fine, we can wait until you’re ready” and stuff and everything went fine.

This is kind of weird.

But it’s been about a year now and she still hasn’t told them… She’s already met my parents and we’ve gone out together, but we can barely see each other because we can only really get to see each other during university hours. I’ve brought it up to her various times that I want our relationship to grow, I don’t like having to be kept hidden, it feels like I’m her dirty secret. She promises me she’ll tell them soon but it never happens, she says she freezes up whenever she even thinks about telling her parents. I’ve been very patient and supportive with her, understanding where she comes from, but I feel like she’s not giving me the same treatment. The only times we get to see each other are on days where she tells her parents she has “class” and we just go out together. I don’t like that, I wish I could see her more often and I want to not have to be afraid of being caught by her parents or anything.

This doesn’t sound good…

She has this concert coming up and she wants me to attend, I told her that it’d be awkward for me to just appear and her parents not know who I am. I don’t want to lie to them about not knowing her. She told me she’d tell them about me but that she “can’t tell them we’re together” just yet. I told her that I understood her situation but I didn’t like that. She tells me that she can’t tell them the full truth because they would lose their minds. She even expects us to celebrate a “fake anniversary” since she doesn’t plan to ever tell them when we started actually seeing each other.

It might be time to get out of this…

My friends and family tell me I’ve given her enough chances and that I should respect myself and put an end to it. They’ve been telling me to give her an ultimatum for a long time but I never did it because it felt unfair, but now I’m wondering, should I have done that? My friend tells me I should do it now, but thinks I’m better off moving on regardless of what she decides to do after the ultimatum. Do I really give her the ultimatum? Do I wait until the concert? Before it? Whenever I bring up the topic she tells me I’m not being considerate of her feelings and that I don’t understand her situation at all. That I’m pressuring her too much and that I should trust her more. I feel terrible even thinking of giving an ultimatum. AITA?”

Check out what folks had to say on Reddit.

This reader had a lot to say.

Another individual chimed in.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another person weighed in.

And this Reddit user offered some advice.

He told her she needs to stop dragging her feet!

This is a weird one, for sure.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.