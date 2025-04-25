His In-Laws Asked To Move Into Their Place Temporarily, But He Said No Because He Would Feel Trapped In His Own House

Your home is your sanctuary.

AITAH for refusing to let my in-laws move in with us, even temporarily? My wife’s parents are having financial issues. They asked if they could move in with us “for a few months.” We have the space. But I know from past experience that “a few months” can easily turn into a year or more.

This man told his wife he didn’t want her parents moving in.

I told my wife I’m not comfortable with it. I like my space, and I don’t want to feel like a guest in my own home. She says it’s just temporary and that “family helps family.” But I feel like once they’re in, getting them out will be a nightmare.

She got upset.

Now my wife is upset. She says I’m being selfish and that we should support them. I get that it’s a tough situation. But I also don’t want to feel trapped in my own house. AITA for saying no?

