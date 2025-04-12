His In-Laws Provided A Hotel Room To Stay In After A Wedding, But He Decided To Book His Own Room When He Found Out His Sister-In-Law Would Be There Too

When you have to travel out of town for a wedding it is pretty normal to get a hotel room, but if the family of the couple getting married wants to provide the room, that is even better.

AITA for getting my own hotel room instead of sharing it with my partner’s sister? I (33m) am invited to a wedding in June for my partner’s (28f) Uncle (60m). The wedding is only about an hour’s drive from home and I don’t drink, so driving home wouldn’t be a problem, but it might be a late night so I figured I’d get a room.

Following the invite, I was about to book a hotel but was then informed by my partner that her mother had booked a room. I thought: what a nice and generous gesture! I felt very grateful. This evening we had a get together with friends and my partner’s younger sister (26f) was there and mentioned off hand that she hadn’t been booked a room. She had been invited to crash in either our room or her mother and step-father’s room after the wedding by her mother.

Now knowing that the “private room” we were given was to be shared, I mentioned that I was just going to book a room anyway and that she didn’t need to be a third wheel because we’re all adults. My sister-in-law was very happy and relieved about this. Rooms are about $150 – something I could very much afford (and budgeted for) for a special event.

I told my partner I’d just book a room and she is now angry at me because it would be insulting to her mother who was “trying to do something nice for us” – even though I didn’t know until tonight we were to be sharing a room. Since her sister also expressed discomfort in this situation, I feel like I’m justified – and considering it’s a special occasion I don’t feel like paying money I was already intending to on a hotel room is unjustified or insulting. I don’t want to be ungrateful – but we’re adults in our 20s and 30s and have the means to get separate rooms. AITA for just booking a room? AITAH?

