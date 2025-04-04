His Mom’s Criticism Over A Baby Name Caused A Family Dispute, But This Teen Decided To Challenge His Mom’s Outdated Opinions

Families thrive on closeness, but some people have a way of overstepping their bounds.

When a cousin chose to give her baby girl a traditionally male name, one teen found himself caught in the crossfire of his overly critical mother’s tirade.

Read on for the full story!

AITA for telling my mom to stop being that annoying and judgmental family member just because I have a girl cousin with the same name as me? My mom’s side of the family are all super close and see each other all the time. I’m talking all different generations and extended branches too.

But this closeness has its downsides.

Unfortunately, my mom’s that one really annoying and judgmental family member who likes to insert her opinion into EVERYTHING and judges openly.

This has been known to cause rifts in the family dynamic.

She and my aunt basically stopped talking when I (16M) was 5 because my aunt named her first child Rosalie, and my mom hated the name. She thought it was a bad name for an adult and told my aunt so much that they fought. My mom has pressured relatives to tell everyone their baby names early so they could know if they were good or bad.

There are no limits to this mom’s voracious judgement.

She questions people on the degrees they’re doing or what they want their job to look like. A couple of my cousins didn’t go to college, and mom judges that too. She’s just that family member.

Then came a new addition to the family.

A few weeks ago, one of my cousins and her husband had a baby, and they named their daughter Riley, which is my name. I liked it. It made me feel like my cousin must really like me when she thought giving her kid the same name as me was a good idea. Another part of me liked that mom hadn’t ruined what the rest of the family thinks of me.

One can guess how the judgmental mother reacted, though.

But when my mom heard? She flipped her **** over a girl being given a boy’s name and especially when it’s her son’s name. My mom has been such an AH to my cousin about it, and she’s acting like my new baby cousin’s life will be ruined forever.

So this teen decided enough was enough of the judgmental attitude.

After she made my cousin cry, I got so mad at her and told her to stop being that family member over a name. I said so what if I have a girl cousin with the same name as me. I said Riley’s used for a lot of girls, and I thought it was cool.

So the mom lashes out at him too.

My mom said I had no business disrespecting her, and I pointed out she disrespects everyone else when she’s so judgmental. Mom told me I had to mind my own business. I think she’s such a hypocrite, but AITA?

No one person should be able to dictate right and wrong, especially for someone else’s baby.

What did Reddit have to say?

Sometimes the only way to deal with people like this is to not give them the satisfaction of engaging with their drama.

It’s clear this mom never learned how to mind her own business.

If there was a Hypocrisy Club, this mom would be the president.

There are lots of ways he can show support to his cousin in the face of his mom’s loud disapproval.

This teen decided to not let his mom’s outdated opinions overshadow his cousin’s excitement.

Standing up to family judgment isn’t easy, but it’s a step toward breaking the cycle.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.