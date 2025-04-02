Husky Was Allowed To Roam Free Without Rules, But Its Negligent Owner Blamed Everyone Else When Disaster Struck

Owning a dog comes with responsibilities, but not everyone takes them seriously.

When one negligent dog owner refused to leash her aggressive dog, it led to a disaster that she was quick to blame on the nearest passerby.

Read on for the full story.

AITAH for refusing to pay my neighbor’s vet bill after her unleashed dog got hit by a car? So, my neighbor Lisa is one of those people who thinks rules don’t apply to her. A few months ago, she got a husky and, from day one, never kept it on a leash.

This dog was constantly running loose — digging up gardens, jumping on people, chasing cars — and every time someone told her to control it, she’d laugh and say, “Oh, he just loves his freedom!”

But soon, consequences came.

Well, that “freedom” finally caught up with her. One afternoon, I was walking my dog — on a leash, like a responsible owner — when Lisa’s husky came barreling toward us. No hesitation, no stopping, just full speed, straight at my dog.

Before long, things escalated.

My beagle is tiny compared to this thing, so of course, he got scared and started barking. Before I could react, the husky lunged at him. It was full-on aggression. Snarling, teeth out, trying to pin my dog down. My poor dog was yelping and trying to escape.

Then things got even worse.

I was doing everything I could to pull him away when suddenly, Lisa’s husky turned and bolted — straight into the road. And just like that—BAM. A car hit him. The driver had no chance to stop. Lisa’s dog was running loose, unsupervised, and straight into traffic.

So how did Lisa react?

Lisa came running out of her house, screaming at ME. Not worried about the driver, not even acknowledging that she let her dog run wild — just screaming: “THIS IS YOUR FAULT! YOUR DOG MADE HIM RUN!” Excuse me?? MY fault?

This was clearly no one’s fault but Lisa and her aggressive dog’s.

Her dog was the one attacking mine. Her dog was the one off-leash. Her dog was the one who ran into the street. I had zero control over what happened. She rushed her husky to the vet, and a few days later, she showed up at my door with a $5,000 bill. Surgery, medication, everything.

And guess who Lisa expected to pay the bill?

And then she actually said, “You need to pay for this since your dog caused it.” Yeah. Not happening.

They feel bad about how things turned out, but they’re not about to take responsibility for this.

Look, I feel awful for her dog. I’m really glad she’s going to be okay. No animal deserves to go through that, and honestly, I wouldn’t wish it on anyone. But at the end of the day, we all have bills to pay, and she’s acting like I just have thousands of dollars lying around to clean up her mistake.

On top of that, Lisa is just plain rude.

I tried to be understanding, but she’s putting everything on me like she had nothing to do with it. And now I hear she’s been badmouthing me for not helping. I don’t know. AITA?

Lisa may have viewed the rules as optional, but she couldn’t outrun reality forever.

What did Reddit make of this situation?

People who refuse to take responsibility for their pets aren’t only annoying, but dangerous.

There’s only one person the neighbor can blame for this: Herself.

The dog would do a lot better with a more caring and responsible owner.

This user seems to think that no matter who was there, the neighbor’s reaction would have been the same.

She may not like it, but this was a mess of her own making.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.