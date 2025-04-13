HVAC Company Boss Thinks His Employees Don’t Need To Work Overtime, But He Learns The Hard Way After Telling Them To Document Everything They Do All Day

It can be really annoying when you have a boss who is so micromanaging that he wants to know every single thing you’re doing all day.

Bosses like this probably assume that their employees are slacking off, but what they’re really doing when they ask employees to document everything they’re doing is wasting a lot of time and energy making lists instead of doing actual work.

In today’s story, one man knows an easy way to accomplish this task in an almost too effective way.

Let’s see how he gets his whole team to document their time in a way that’s sure to annoy the boss.

You want to know what we do? Sure thing. Hubby works in an HVAC department that covers multiple buildings. The department usually runs a crew of 5, even though they really need 6, so they all pick up overtime each week. This has long been an argument between their boss and his boss who thinks the crew is wasting time and shouldn’t actually need the OT.

This sounds like a bad idea.

Not too long ago one of the guys burned out and left. So the crew was down to 4 and boss’s boss decided that it was the perfect time to not only prove that the OT was unjustified, but that they didn’t actually need to replace the 5th crew member. How was he going to prove this, you might wonder. He wanted an email from each crew member detailing what they did and how long it took each day.

Her husband knew just what to do.

Luckily for the guys on this crew, hubby has spent many years dealing with adaptive technology. Namely text to speech and speech to text. So the next morning when each of them started they began recording their actions. Right down to “removing screwdriver from toolbox. Unscrewing screw from bottom left corner of compressor access panel.” At lunch, each man copied the text to an email (without cleaning it up) and sent it off to boss’s boss.

They each sent two more emails.

At the end of the regular day they did the same with the second half of a normal day. Then they each put in 4 hours of OT. At the end of their OT they did the same again. They came in the next morning to an email requesting that they not document their time any longer.

The malicious compliance worked.

A few weeks later they were training a replacement for their fifth crew member. They still don’t have the sixth that they need, but their boss no longer hears complaints about the amount of OT they each put in.

It’s a good think her hubby was on their team!

That was a quick and easy way to prove a point.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

The boss isn’t saving money by not hiring another employee.

He could hire 2 employees and still save money.

Overtime money is great for the employees.

This would’ve been another way to prove their point.

Yes, you must document the documenting.

Documenting everything you do is such a waste of time.

Why haven’t managers figured that out yet?

