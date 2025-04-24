In-Laws Move In With A Couple While They’re Navigating A Divorce, But The Mother-In-Law Is Clearly On Her Daughter-In-Law’s Side

Imagine living with your soon to be ex-husband and his parents.

While it might sound like a nightmare, in today’s story, it’s actually kind of funny because the mother-in-law is on the daughter-in-law’s side.

They’re basically ganging up on the husband/son to get revenge day after day in a super simple way.

Let’s see what they’re doing.

My MIL’s Petty Revenge against her cheating, lying son Around this time last year my MIL and FIL came to me and my husband and told us their house was getting foreclosed on. (The reasons for this are for a whole other post) We said of course they can move in! We wouldn’t have it any other way! My FIL was diagnosed with a fatal disease called idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis around the same time last year. He was given 2-5 years. So again there was no question as to them moving in except when.

She took them in despite her husband having an affair.

Over time they finally decided to move in just before (US) Thanksgiving in November. I found out my soon to be ex husband was cheating on me in early September. I was then asked if his parents could still move in and I said of course! I’m not going to punish them because he can’t keep it in his pants! They are completely on my side and will engage in polite conversation with him but that’s about it.

Yes, her husband still lives in the same house.

Here I should add that yes he still lives in the same house at the moment because his name is on the deed. We have an agreement for our divorce settlement, he refuses to leave because he will be homeless cause HIS MISTRESS DOESN’T EVEN WANT HIM!!🤣🤣🤣 Also our daughter is autistic and we have to transition her slowly otherwise risk a major meltdown that she might not recover from. A less than idyllic situation but I don’t mind.

Her soon to be ex borrowed money from his mom.

One thing that really set my MIL off was one day, a Tuesday, my stbxh asked his mom for $20. He told her that he needed to put gas in the car. We only have one vehicle between him and me. From that Tuesday evening that he borrowed the money until that Thursday when he got paid he didn’t take the car and the gas was almost on E the entire time.

They figured out what he did with the money.

That Wednesday he went out with his mistress all day. That Thursday evening I mentioned the gas situation to my MIL. That’s when we figured out he lied to her about needing money for gas just so he could go out with his mistress!!

Her MIL sounds awesome!

One evening my MIL and I were trying to figure out something for dinner. My stbxh is a very picky eater so I have learned over the past 15 years to only make what he will eat. So while we were thinking of a meal to make I mentioned that he wouldn’t eat it. My golden angel of a MIL said, I don’t care. I’m mad at him so he can fend for himself!

They’ve been getting revenge ever since.

Ever since then we try to come up with meals we know he won’t eat just so he can fend for himself knowing full well he’ll just starve or go out and get fast food! It’s our small, petty way of getting revenge on him! Honestly now? I really don’t care enough about him to care about petty revenge anymore but I love it for my MIL! Oh, and since September my best revenge is that I’ve lost 60 pounds and am almost half way to my goal weight! THAT is the best revenge! Have a wonderful day and stay petty my fellow potatoes!

Getting revenge on a picky eater is almost too easy!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person wishes her the best.

They really shouldn’t even be cooking for him at all.

Yes, the MIL probably needs this little bit of joy.

I bet she will!

It does seem sweet.

She really needs to make sure her finances are in order.

For a story about divorce, it’s really pretty sweet.

At least for the poster.

