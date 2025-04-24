Man Meets Woman From Dating App But Walks Out After Five Minutes Because She Looks Nothing Like Her Pictures
A guy meets a woman online, expecting a certain look based on her photos.
When she arrives, it’s clear the pictures were from a different time—much slimmer, with smooth skin.
He politely tells her it’s not going to work and walks out.
Is he the jerk here?
AITAH for walking out on a date after she showed up at least 50 lbs heavier than her pictures?
I met a woman online for dinner who was bigger that I would like but still cute.
When she showed up it was clear the pictures on her profile where from before she had gained at least an additional 50 lbs.
Hate to see that.
She also had much worse skin in real life that was masked by makeup and filters in her pictures.
We were seated at our table and after about 5 minutes of talking I said “it was nice meeting you but this isn’t going to work” and got up and left before she had a chance to respond.
Oh wow.
We had not ordered anything yet so there was no bill to pay.
AITA?
The internet’s split on whether he’s justified or just plain rude.
Was he in the right to bail, or did he cross a line by walking out on a perfectly fine date?
This person says NTA…it’s good to be truthful.
This person says as a bigger girl, she appreciates the honestly.
But this person says everyone’s kind of a jerk here…
Guess honesty isn’t always the best policy when it comes to dating…
But he could have at least stayed for a chat.
