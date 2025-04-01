Man Overheard His Sister Planning To Get Her Cat Declawed, So He Impulsively Took The Cat Home With Him Without Letting Her Know

Declawing a cat is painful and dangerous to the cat.

This man heard his sister talking about how she planned to get her cat declawed.

He was scared for the cat and catnapped him. He’s not sure if he did the right thing or not.

Read the story below to find out more.

AITA for stealing my sisters cat because she wants to declaw him? I (24M) took my sister’s (22F) cat home with me tonight because I overheard her talking to our mum. She was planning to get her 1-year-old cat an appointment to declaw him!

This man doesn’t think his sister knows how bad declawing a cat is.

I was outraged, but I didn’t say anything. I couldn’t believe what I was hearing. I don’t think she knows it’s illegal. She doesn’t get the physical, emotional, and psychological harm it does to them.

He took her cat impulsively.

I don’t even own a pet, but I could never imagine taking them to go and get mutilated all because you don’t like your sofas getting scratched? I don’t know what to do. I acted on impulse.

He was protecting the cat.

She’s going to know in a day or two that he’s “gone missing.” I just can’t let her do this to him, but we don’t get on. She wouldn’t listen to me even if I tried to educate her.

Now, he feels guilty about taking him.

He’s chilling on my sofa at the moment and he’s so cute (I’m a dog person). I feel guilty for essentially catnapping him, but she would be breaking a law for one since we live in the UK, and it’s just downright irresponsible.

He should really let his sister know that it’s illegal.

