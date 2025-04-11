Man Tries To Call His Wife Multiple Times, But When She Doesn’t Answer She Gets A Lecture On Phone Etiquette For Parents

What would you do if your spouse called you worried that your pet was bleeding, but when you tried to call them back, they wouldn’t answer the phone?

AITA for the way I told my wife she needs to be able to communicate during a potential emergency situation? I (34m) am at work when I get a text that our dog is bleeding, and my wife doesn’t know why. She asks me to take a look at it when I get home for lunch. Not knowing how serious it is I try to call her, 8 times, along with 2 text messages saying to “answer your phone.” After 15 minutes of trying, I leave work to head home. (Apparently this was an overreaction) She is not home when I get there.

So I call her again, she finally picks up and tells me she is at the thrift store. I tell her I am at home, looking for the dog. She comes home immediately. I check the dog, and he is fine. It was just a tiny scrape she didn’t see.

I ask her why she didn’t answer her phone and she says it’s because it was in her front hoodie pocket, and she didn’t feel it go off. After a couple minutes I ask her if she has since changed the ringtone so that she will hear it in another potential emergency situation. She says no. I tell her she needs to fix that in case this happens again.

This is what started the argument. According to her I was nagging her, and talking to her like an idiot child. And that I was demanding she be on beck and call 24/7 to serve me. (I got angry at this point) I tell her she needs to be able to answer the phone when she texts me something that could be an emergency. Again she accuses me of talking to her like an idiot. I tell her no, I’m talking to her like she’s an adult who doesn’t know how to communicate. And from there it turned into a shouting match.

So yeah, was I the jerk when I told her she needs to communicate better? Was I nagging her like she thinks I was? She says it’s not about what I said, but how I said it. I don’t think I was nagging her, she thinks I was. And when I tell her I wasn’t nagging her she says I’m just wrong. I don’t know what to do, I’m afraid she will get mad at me if I ask her a question in a tone that she doesn’t like.

