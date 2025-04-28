Man With A Peanut Allergy Was Told By His Boss To Wash A Bowl Of Leftover Peanut Butter, So He Did And Got His Boss Fired

Allergies should always be taken seriously.

But in this man’s case, his boss totally dismissed his peanut allergy and demanded he wash a bowl of leftover peanut butter.

He had an allergic reaction and this caused a cascade of consequences for his boss.

Let’s read the story.

My BF gave himself an allergic reaction to get rid of his boss Not my story but my boyfriend’s. His family confirmed this happened so it’s not made up. When my boyfriend (Jake) was 19 he had a job at a smoothie shop. He worked with three other people and his boss. (We’ll call him Michael)

Unfortunately, he wasn’t even a ‘good enough’ or fun boss like Michael Scott.

Jake’s one stipulation before getting his job was that he not work with peanut butter since he is allergic. He’ll break out in hives and if ingested, his throat will swell. Not bad enough for epiPen but bad enough to need Benadryl. At this job they made protein balls and it was made with peanut butter.

This was a serious safety hazard for Jake.

One day during a rush, Jake was at the sink when Michael threw a big bowl of left over peanut butter in it the sink and told Jake to wash it. Jake argued and told him he can’t touch it and that he’d have a break out. Micheal argued with him and told him to do it. So. Jake being the stubborn bastard he is, said ok. Fine! Roughly five minutes later Jakes hands and arms were covered in hives.

Now his boss would have to deal with the consequences.

So once his arms had visible hives he took a picture and sent it in the work group chat the owners were in, saying: “Can someone cover my shift. I’m a tad under the weather” with pictures of his hands. He walked out before anyone responded. Someone covered his shift and the owners came in with the girl who covered the rest of his shift to yell at Michael.

Turns out his boss was doing way worse things than ignoring an employee’s allergy.

The next day the girl told Jake about Micheal getting chewed out by the owners. The owners called Jake and apologized for what happened. Long story short, that along with stealing money from the registers and being creepy with the high school girls, Micheal was fired. Jake quit shortly after. Just because. The owners liked him and gave him an espresso machine when he left so he says “it was worth it.” (But no. He wouldn’t and won’t do it again).

His allergic reaction caused a beautiful butterfly effect (of justice).

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this.

Caffeine can make people do crazy things.

A reader shares their experience.

Someone cautions her.

Another reader chimes in.

Uh oh.

He shouldn’t have risked his health to teach his boss a lesson.

But it backfired in a way his boss will never forget.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.