Manager Failed To Properly Train This Employee, So They Packed A Stack Of Cash So Tightly It Set Off Comical Chaos

In any job, proper training is crucial, especially when handling large amounts of money.

When one manager neglected to give proper training when packing cash into its containers, it led to a hilarious and unexpected mess!

Read on for the full story.

Malicious compliances temporarily looses £65,000. I used to work at a cash center. All the security trucks would collect cash from businesses during the day.

The employee describes their day-to-day responsibilities.

We would open the packages, credit their accounts, and the cash would be bundled and shipped back out to banks and cash machines. I worked the night shift, and it became an unwritten rule that when you finished your work, you could go.

But one day, they found themselves in over their head.

Well, one evening we had a new manager who singled me out to stay and help the team who loaded the money for cash machines. Now, this was a job I had never done before.

They tried to get clarification, but the boss couldn’t be bothered.

I tried to ask a few questions, like how much do we put in each bundle and how much should we have in each box, only to be met with an aggressive “just put the cash in the box. It’s not rocket science.” Ok, you’re the boss.

So the employee did the best they could with what they knew.

So, I put the cash in the box. When the box was full, I pushed the cash down and fit even more in. I kept going until I physically could not put another note in and used all my weight to close the cash box.

Turns out, some training could have really come in handy here.

Well, it turns out they were only supposed to contain £100k, and the situation hit the fan when they did the last checks and thought they were £65k short. They ordered a full recount of all the boxes.

Then things really got chaotic.

When the one I had packed was opened, it practically exploded — there was cash everywhere. One of the girls who worked the section was stunned that you could actually fit that much in one of the boxes.

One way or another, the boss seemed to recognize their error.

I would like to say I had the “I told you so” moment of being confronted, but the manager said nothing. Once the boxes were re-packed, I went home. I never got asked to cover that section again, though.

An exploding box of money? Yes please.

What did Reddit have to say?

There’s no one to blame here but the manager who refused to do any training!

You would think the bosses would care a bit more about accuracy here.

This story really paints a vivid picture.

Looks like it was the manager who learned a lesson that day.

The box might have exploded, but so did the manager’s credibility.

