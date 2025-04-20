Neighbor Keeps Calling The Cops On The Couple In The Apartment Above Them, But The Couple Isn’t Even Being Loud At All

Living in an apartment often means living with the noise of your neighbors.

WIBTA If I Filed a Lawsuit Against My Downstairs Neighbor? I am having problems with my downstairs neighbor. For some context… I (19yr old college student) and my fiancé (20yr male) whom we will call Mark, moved into a 3-floor apartment complex in July of 2024. We recently moved to MO so I could pursue a higher education. It is our first time renting from a leasing office and we were thrilled to start this new chapter in our lives.

However, things quickly turned south with our downstairs neighbor. Mark and I live on the 3rd floor and both work full-time. Since we moved in our neighbor has been causing problems and submitting noise complaints on us non-stop and even calling the cops on us multiple times. Crazy thing is we do not make outrageous noise in our apartment as we are barely home. Just walking to and from the living room to our bedroom creates problems.

They will bang on their ceiling (creating noise from our floor) until they decide to call the cops. One time I had got home from work around 11:30pm, and Mark was working overnights at this time, and I had sat down on my couch and turned on Netflix when our neighbor called the cops on me. It got so bad that I started recording every time the downstairs neighbor would cause a problem. I bought a camera that records in my living room to catch all noises and prove that we are simply just walking and not “Partying” and creating “noise disturbances”.

After the 5th cop showed up on my door I physically went to the leasing office to speak about the harassment from the neighbor and they did nothing to help me. Then the neighbors went quiet for a month and then just recently started causing problems (called the cops on me tonight after I came home from work). It is important to note that Mark and I adopted a 1yr old cat last month but the cat does not make much noise. I need to know if I would be the jerk for filing a lawsuit and/or a restraining order on my downstairs neighbors for consistently harassing me. (Also it is important to note that all the police reports indicate NO noise was coming from my apartment).

