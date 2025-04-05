New Cook Tried To Adjust Workstation To Improve Efficiency, But Stubborn Coworker Moved It All Back And Tattled To The Boss

When coworkers have different working styles, tensions are bound to rise higher than a homemade pizza crust.

When one cook tried to adjust his section for better flow, one particularly inflexible coworker made it clear that it was his way or the highway.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for upsetting my coworker by setting up my part of the kitchen in a way that works better? Got a job at my old job, cooking pasta and pizza. One guy is still here, but I never worked with him.

Working with him isn’t exactly a walk in the park.

He’s very particular, thinks there is the way and no other way. He’s the opener.

The new cook approved some changes to the kitchen layout with the boss.

I asked my boss if I could adjust the space that works for me, and he said that I could do what’s best for me.

They thought their way would improve efficiency.

I’ve worked in a pizza place making pies, so we have the ovens on the wall and a table for things to land. They keep the serving dishes next to the line, but a lot of times, it’s hard to reach because they stack boxes there. If you don’t prepare in time, you have to make an awkward movement.

But when the cook goes to make the changes, not everyone is happy.

So, I took maybe ¼ of the stack and moved the bin under the table to catch hot pizza trays to the lower shelf and put the dishes on the middle shelf. This way, I wouldn’t have to turn around to grab one if I forgot or didn’t have time. As soon as he noticed, he was complaining loudly.

For some reason, these changes really shook him.

I asked if that bothered him, and he shouted at me saying yes, it does bother him. He was visibly upset and moved everything back. He definitely complained to the boss about that.

But the cook thinks they should be able to choose their own way of working.

I only work with him one day a week, and I’m the closer, so I can run a station. He thinks he needs to help me because I’m the new guy. AITA?

It’s no fun to work with someone so set in their ways.

What did Reddit think?

This cook should feel emboldened to organize their space in whatever way they see fit.

There’s no question in this commenter’s mind that the cook’s coworker was out of line.

Whatever the boss says goes.

When it comes to workplace dynamics, sometimes even a small change can set off a big reaction.

One thing’s for sure: There’s way too many cooks in this kitchen.

