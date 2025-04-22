New Management Changed Their PTO Policy And Demanded That They “Use It Or Lose It,” So Everybody Did And Left The Office Empty For 2 Months

Company policies can quickly change after a buyout.

This man explains that his company went through multiple acquisitions.

For years, the employees enjoyed the flexibility of rolling over their paid time off, but the new management demanded that they use their PTO before the year ends, or they will lose it.

Company canceled all PTO rollover – in November My former employer got bought out. And then, that company got bought out. And then again, that company got bought out. And then… you get the picture.

Because some don’t know what PTO is, it stands for paid time off. Generally, it covers sick leave and vacation time into one pool for you to use. So, instead of 10 sick days and 20 vacation days, you get 30 days PTO. The upside is that if you’re not sick often, you get 10 extra vacation days.

Up until this point, we’d always been allowed to rollover our PTO in some manner. That was nice if you wanted to take time off in January before you’d earned any PTO for the year. One year, though, our new evil overlords decreed that PTO would no longer roll over. It was use it or lose it.

They decided to notify us of this at the beginning of November, which meant that we have a month or more of PTO to be used in the remaining 2 months. During which we’re supposed to coordinate our vacation so they could ensure minimum staffing levels.

The building was empty for most of December and understaffed for November. Managers didn’t even try to deny vacations. I was very happy when they finally figured out how to shut our office down and lay us off.

When companies play stupid games with employees’ PTOs, expect to win stupid prizes!

