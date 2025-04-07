One Woman Pranks Her Sister With A Fake Snake, But Sis Pranks Her Back With A Fake Robbery

What would you do if you came home and every single piece of furniture in your house was missing?

You’d probably assume that you had been robbed, but don’t robbers usually just take the most expensive things and leave everything else a mess?

Would it seem kind of suspicious if your place wasn’t a mess but everything was literally just gone?

In today’s story, it is definitely suspicious, but the woman who comes home still assumes she has been robbed.

Let’s find out what really happened.

The Snake, the Prank and the Yardsale I come from a family of Professional pranksters. Getting revenge be it petty or plotting an ocean’s 11 style caper is in my blood. This happened back in the 80’s with my Aunt (J) and Mom pulling heists on each other. My Mom had just pulled a massively evil prank on J by tying a fake rubber snake to the lid of one of those wicker basket hampers on a visit to her place. J is afraid of snakes and this caused her a near heart attack from fright.

This revenge prank involved a lot of heavy lifting!

To get her revenge, J recruited the aid of some neighborhood friends and waited for when my Mom left for the afternoon shopping. She uses her key to open our house and move ALL of the furniture (couches, tables, chairs, TV and TV stands, book shelves, coffee tables. Literally everything that touched the floors) onto the several trucks waiting outside. Two or so hours later, my Mom comes home with my little sister and I in tow and opens the door. She just stands there to a completely empty living room, Family room and Entryway. She panics!

Even a neighborhood cop is in on it.

M: “OMG, WE’VE BEEN ROBBED!” J had even recruited our Cop neighbor (Officer S) to be waiting outside washing his car. Back in the 80’s, you didn’t just immediately dial 911 as this wasn’t a life threatening emergency. My mom goes over to Officer S and explains the story. He will help her but they would have to go down to the station for a lengthy report… Best drop the kids off some place (this is part of the plan).

They drive to J’s house.

My Mom knows that J is home with her kids (summer time) so she piles us in the car to drive to the next neighborhood over. As there are lots of rolling Hills where we live, my Mom turns the bend to J’s street to see an unusually large amass of cars parks outside of her house. In fact it looks like a large gathering out in front complete with chairs, tables, couches, desks….

She finally grasped the prank.

As my Mom pulls up still not registering what was going on (being that she just got robbed and all), it hits her “Hey, that couch looks like my couch, that table is almost exactly like mine…”. 15 Neighbors are all cheerily looking at the “Yard Sale” my Aunt J was having with my Mom’s furniture. J has THE BIGGEST GRIN on her face and mouths “GOTCHA!”.

That is an extreme prank! Now they have to move everything back.

It’s a lot of work to go to for a “gotcha.”

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person expected a different ending.

There could be another option – alive but over pranks.

I completely agree.

It definitely seems overkill.

I don’t know how you would top that!

I bet this went on for a long time.

