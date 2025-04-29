Roommate Keeps Stealing Her Stuff Without Asking, So She Installs A Lock And Calls The Cops When It Happens Again

Living with roommates comes with its fair share of drama…

But when “borrowing” turns into breaking and entering, is it still just a roommate squabble?

Or a full-on crime?

Read on for the story.

AITA for calling the police on my roommates after they broke into my room? So, I (22F) live with two roommates (one 22F, the other 23F), and we’ve had some tension lately. I’ve always been a private person, so I make it a point to keep my room door closed when I’m not there. The trouble started a few weeks ago when one of my roommates, let’s call her Rachel, started borrowing my things without asking. I don’t mind sharing occasionally, but Rachel would take stuff without telling me, and when I confronted her about it, she’d either deny it or get defensive. After a couple of weeks of this, I decided to check with our landlord to make sure it was okay to put a lock on my bedroom door. He said it was fine as long as it wasn’t an issue with the door frame, so I went ahead and installed it. I felt like it was the only way to keep my things safe, especially after I noticed some of my personal items were moved or misplaced.

Roommate, can you read? KEEP OUT.

Fast forward to a few days ago, I came home from work and noticed that the door to my room was wide open. Immediately, I got this sinking feeling. My laptop, which I had left on my desk, was missing, as well as my Nintendo switch. I called Rachel and my other roommate, and asked if they had been in my room. Rachel acted surprised but also defensive, and the just seemed concerned, asking if everything was okay. I was furious. I knew that the only way my door would be open was if someone had broken in, and at this point, I was pretty sure I knew who it was. I went into my room and searched for my laptop and switch, but they were gone. After some back-and-forth with Rachel, I realized that she had taken them without permission. When I confronted her, she admitted to borrowing them for “a few days” but didn’t think it was a big deal.

You should have her arrested.

At that point, I was beyond frustrated. I told Rachel that I didn’t appreciate her violating my privacy, and I was done trying to sort things out on my own. I called the police to report that my property had been stolen and that I felt unsafe in my own home. The police showed up, and after hearing my side of things and talking to Rachel, they advised her to return the laptop and switch and apologized for the inconvenience. The laptop was returned but the Switch wasn’t, and she claimed that she “didn’t know I owned a switch.” She seemed to think I was overreacting, and some of my friends have also been saying that I might have taken things too far by involving the cops.

You steal, you pay the price.

Now, I’m feeling conflicted. I honestly didn’t expect things to escalate this much, but I felt like I had no choice. I’m just so tired of being taken advantage of in my own home. But at the same time, I feel bad because now things are super awkward with Rachel, and the police involvement might have been too dramatic. So, AITA for calling the police on my roommate after she went into my room without permission and took my devices?

She didn’t want to get the police involved, but what else do you do when your locked room is broken into and your electronics go missing?

Roommate or not, that’s theft. Full stop.

Most people on Reddit agree: she is NTA.

This person spells it out, nice and clear.

This person says she even needs to take it a step further.

You can’t play dumb when the door had a lock and your hands were on the loot.

This girl is way out of control.

