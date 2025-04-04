Selfish Relatives Demanded A Cut Of A Winner’s Casino Cash, But Their Past Cruelties Disqualified Them From A Single Penny

After winning a fortune, everything changes — including other people’s expectations of you.

When selfish relatives demand a cut from the big winner, their past cruelties quickly disqualify them from a single cent of the jackpot.

AITA for not paying for my nephew’s tuition after he was rude to my son? So I hit it big at the Stake casino last year. Like life-changing money.

This quickly caught their family’s attention.

Everyone in the family suddenly has “ideas” about how I should spend MY winnings. My sister’s kid has been applying to state schools.

But they aren’t exactly huge fans of their nephew.

He was over at our place for a family BBQ last month when he started mocking my son about his gaming hobby, calling him a “no-life loser” and saying he’ll “never move out of my basement.” My son was in tears afterward. The kid’s already dealing with anxiety, and this sent him spiraling.

So they were quite surprised when they got an audacious call from their sister.

Fast forward to last week — my sister calls DEMANDING I pay for nephew’s tuition since I have “all this extra money just sitting around.” I laughed and reminded her how her precious boy treated my son.

The sister wastes no time in gaslighting the heck out of them.

She exploded, saying it was “just boys being boys” and I’m “destroying his future over nothing.”

The rest of the family quickly turned against them too.

Now the whole family’s blowing up my phone, saying I’m being petty and vindictive. Look, I’m not obligated to fund his education regardless, but especially not after he made my kid cry. AITA?

You can’t just expect a seat at the table that you haven’t earned.

Let’s hear what Reddit has to say.

This user has two clear suggestions.

In no reality is this bully of a nephew entitled to anything.

This winner broke the first rule of winning money!

These relatives need to put their own money where their mouth is.

These relatives felt entitled to a share of the wealth, but the winner showed them that generosity starts with respect.

You reap what you sow and all that.

