She Asked Her Boyfriend If He Wanted To Join Her And Her Friends For Dinner, But Since He Didn’t Give Her An Answer, She Added Him To The Reservation Just In Case

If you’re going to eat a popular restaurant, it’s a good idea to make a reservation ahead of time.

In today’s story, that’s exactly what this woman does.

She wants to make sure the table is big enough for everyone, so even though her boyfriend hasn’t committed to going, she adds him to the reservation just in case.

For some reason he’s really upset about this, and I’m just as baffled as she is.

Let’s read how the story plays out.

AITAH for not asking my Boyfriend more then once if he would join some friends and me for dinner? I made some dinner plans with friends this Monday. When I made the plan, I asked him if he wanted to join or if he had other plans. His response: “I don’t know yet. Ask me later.” So, we made the plans with a spare place reserved for him.

Was he even listening?

As the week went on, I repeatedly talked about the Friday plans in front of him. He even asked what was going on on Friday, and my exact words were: “I will be at dinner with these friends.” There was no response from his side. Now, today, the day of the dinner, he again asked what my plans were for today, and I again talked about the dinner and told him we had a place reserved for him too.

He got really upset.

Evidently, this was too much for him. He started shouting at me, asking why I made plans for him again without asking him after he told me to ask him later. I tried to explain that we just made the reservation for him too because it’s easier for the restaurant to remove one person than to add one. I also asked him if he wanted to join now or not. He just kept screaming at me, saying how inconsiderate I was for not asking him again, but there was no real answer from him. This went on for another 10 minutes until I snapped and hung up the phone.

He’s making a huge deal out of this.

He called me back, screaming why I hung up, and asked me what the heck was wrong with me, again telling me I was in the wrong for all of this. I told him to shut up and hung up again. I was also screaming in this Situation. I didn’t pick up again afterward, and he sent me a voicemail saying he doesn’t want to see me all weekend. We live together, so he tried to throw me out.

She thinks he overreacted.

I’m not saying I’ve never said anything harsh or made mistakes in our relationship, but in my opinion, this is just an overreaction. Nothing justifies a reaction like this over a simple dinner invitation. He got home from work and not a word to me. He left again an hour later, still no word to me. Am I in the wrong here?

What is his problem? All he had to do was say if he wanted to go or not. It seems like something else is going on here.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

She should really think about ending this relationship.

Here’s another vote to end the relationship.

She invited him multiple times.

She needs to find somewhere else to live.

She deserves someone better.

His anger doesn’t even make sense.

She needs to run, not walk, to the nearest exit.

