She Asked To Stop For A Soda, But When He Told Her She Could Only Have A Diet Drink… She Called Him Controlling

They’ve only been dating for six weeks, but when she asked to stop for a soda, her boyfriend’s response threw up some serious red flags.

He said they’d only stop if she chose the “right” drink—and when she pushed back, he claimed it was all out of love.

Sweet…or suspicious?

Read on and decide for yourself.

AITAH for calling my boyfriend controlling after this incident? So, we’re on our way somewhere and I asked my boyfriend (we’ve been together about 1 month 1/2) if we could stop for a coke. He told me “yes, but only if you get a diet coke. I’m not stopping if you get a regular one.”

Wow.

At first, I was taken aback by that, and told him that was a tad controlling. His response was I was always thinking of the dark side of things, and he just cares about my health.

Oh, is THAT all?

Am I the a****** for calling him controlling or is this a very subtle abuse tactic?

Now she’s wondering if she overreacted—or if she caught a glimpse of something more concerning hiding under the label of “care.”

Reddit hits her with the truth: It’s a red flag.

This person says he definitely sounds controlling.

This person is appalled he’s doing this in such a short time span, and to get out now.

This person points out diet soda isn’t exactly much healthier than its counterpart. So…red flag, for sure.

He says “health-conscious,” she says “controlling”—so is this a red flag or just red dye no. 40?

I would be pretty mad if it were me.

