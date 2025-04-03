She Bought A Package Of Sliced Cheese, But Was Completely Baffled When She Noticed The Shape

There’s a video going around that reminds me of one of those frustrating word problems you’d find in a geometry book.

It’s all about the shape of cheese.

Check out this entry from TikTok user @trippyydripp:

“So I open up a package of cheese, brand new, right?”

“Pull a slice out, it’s missing a piece. No big deal. Look at the rest.”

“Every single one is like that. Is the economy really that bad?”

The comments section had jokes:

It’s just practical, man.



The sound design confused some.

Maybe it’s just old school?

In reality, this is almost certainly an error with the slicing machine on some kind of assembly line.

But that’s not as good as all the “cutting corners” jokes.

