She Bought A Package Of Sliced Cheese, But Was Completely Baffled When She Noticed The Shape

by Ben Auxier

There’s a video going around that reminds me of one of those frustrating word problems you’d find in a geometry book.

It’s all about the shape of cheese.

Check out this entry from TikTok user @trippyydripp:

 

Sliced cheese on a kitchen counter

“So I open up a package of cheese, brand new, right?”

Sliced cheese on a kitchen counter

“Pull a slice out, it’s missing a piece. No big deal. Look at the rest.”

Sliced cheese on a kitchen counter

“Every single one is like that. Is the economy really that bad?”

The comments section had jokes:

2025 03 14 23 17 50 She Bought A Package Of Sliced Cheese, But Was Completely Baffled When She Noticed The Shape

It’s just practical, man.

2025 03 14 23 18 05 She Bought A Package Of Sliced Cheese, But Was Completely Baffled When She Noticed The Shape
The sound design confused some.

2025 03 14 23 21 20 She Bought A Package Of Sliced Cheese, But Was Completely Baffled When She Noticed The Shape

Maybe it’s just old school?

2025 03 14 23 21 14 She Bought A Package Of Sliced Cheese, But Was Completely Baffled When She Noticed The Shape

In reality, this is almost certainly an error with the slicing machine on some kind of assembly line.

But that’s not as good as all the “cutting corners” jokes.

