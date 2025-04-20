She Doesn’t Want To Call Her Uncle “Uncle” Since She Barely Knows Him, But Her Family Thinks That’s Disrespectful

Should you refer to family members by titles such as aunt and uncle even if you barely know them?

AITA for referring to my estranged uncle by his name, instead of “uncle”? My mom’s side of the family is hispanic. And in that culture, it’s considered disrespectful to refer to family members by only their first name instead of their title. However, my uncle and I have been estranged for years, and I don’t feel comfortable calling him “uncle”. He got out of prison a couple years ago, so I’m seeing him around more often. But still.

It’s to the point I do everything in my power to avoid situations where I need to address him, so I won’t be crucified by my entire family for calling him by his name. I used to think that they were only being this way because I was a child. But I’m an adult now.

My niece and nephew don’t call me “auntie.” They understand fully that’s what I am, but they don’t call me that. It’s fine. The world keeps spinning. Family members think I’m being rude, but I don’t see why I should use a title for someone I barely know or have a relationship with. Especially when it makes me explicitly uncomfortable. AITA?

