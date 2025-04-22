She Finally Knows What She Wants To Do With Her Life And Has The Full Support Of Her Husband, But Her Sister Started A Fight By Calling Her “Lazy”

Some people know what they want to do when they grow up from a young age, but other people spend their whole lives looking for a career they’ll love and don’t always find it.

AITA for telling my sister it’s not my fault she has children? For background I (F28) have been working for a bank as a processor for the last 10 years. While I know I’m lucky to have my job, my working pattern is good and I have the option to work from home, the job itself is boring and can be stressful, and it’s not what I want to do with my life. I could never decide what I wanted to do when I was younger and instead of going to college, I decided to work and gain experience for maybe a year or so until I could make my mind up before returning to higher education. But I got too used to making money and never did.

She finally knows what she wants to do.

Fast forward 10 years and I’ve come to the conclusion that what I would like to do is write books full time. I have been writing and self publishing for a few years now. However, I would like to be able to dedicate more time to it, but up until now that’s never been an option. My Husband (M30) was promoted almost 2 years ago now and is literally doing his dream job. He makes far more than I do but not quite enough to completely support us just yet.

Her husband had a great suggestion.

But recently he took me aside and said he knew I wasn’t happy in my job, and it was hurting him to see. He suggested that instead of working a 40 hour week, I reduce my hours and maybe do 25 instead, as we can easily afford it. I was completely over the moon at the suggestion, and agreed. Work were also happy to accommodate due to my length service.

Her sister thinks this is a really “lazy” idea.

My sister (F24) on the other hand, was not so happy about my decision. My sister and her Husband (M27) both work full time hours and have two young children. My sister has accused me of being lazy and saying that I shouldn’t be taking less hours unless I have children, in order to do something that’s just a hobby. She says that even she has to work full time in order to raise her children and that me “not feeling like” working isn’t an excuse to sit around the house and do nothing all day, while my husband is out making money.

She defended herself.

I’ve told her that I’ve worked non stop since I was 18 years old and now finally know what I want to do with my life. Which got me the response that if I took more initiative to find out before now, I could have been doing what I love professionally for years instead of just starting out. This is where I think I might have been a jerk, but I basically told my sister that while I could sympathize with the fact she has a lot on her plate, it’s not my fault that she has children and I don’t.

Her sister was really upset.

At this point she raged at me, saying I’m clearly too irresponsible to understand the sacrifice and dedication it takes to have one child, never mind two, and that if I want to be a part time worker and write “silly love stories” then I can go do that. I’ve spoken to my parents and while they don’t think I’m in the wrong, they say I should be more understanding of why me and my husband being in a better financial position is a sore spot. AITA?

She didn’t really need to bring her sister’s children into it, but her sister didn’t need to call her “lazy” for following her dreams.

It’s honestly none of her sister’s business how she lives her life.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Misery loves company is not logic.

Her sister is definitely jealous.

Her sister is probably unhappy with her own life choices.

This really is an illogical statement.

There’s nothing wrong with following your dreams.

Her sister should be happy for her!

