She Invited Her Cousin To Join Her On A Group Trip, But Her Cousin Ended Up Arriving Late And Leaving That Same Night

A group trip with friends can be a lot of fun, but in today’s story, what should have been fun ended up causing a lot of family drama.

One woman invited her cousin to join her on a group trip, but the cousin left the trip early and acted like everything was okay.

A month later, she finally finds out it wasn’t all okay.

Let’s see what happened.

AITA for not taking care of my cousin on a group trip? I (25f) invited my (24f) cousin (“C”) to my birthday trip to party city. We (group of 14) arrived early on Friday, but her flight was delayed and she didn’t arrive until 9pm. She missed our discussion about sleeping arrangements but we put her in a room with the rest of the girls. She met us out at around 10pm.

The night seemed to go okay.

Everything seemed fine, we took pictures, and went dancing. We Uber’d back to the Airbnb at around 1am. C felt sick that night and ended up in the bathroom. My friends and I checked on her; she said she was fine. I never told her where her room was because I was also tired and drunk. (It was just upstairs, but that’s on me) But there were people awake and around for her to talk to.

She wasn’t expecting this!

I woke up the next morning and found out that C had left in the middle of the night without word to anyone. She called a 4am Uber and changed her flight. When I texted her (as soon as I heard btw) she laughed it off and said she had just not felt well. She said “I am crazy but I am free.” I didn’t think much else of it, since she made it safely and was joking.

Turns out C was upset.

Fast forward a month, I’m getting dinner with C and my aunt (2v1!). My birthday trip is brought up and they execute me publicly for my crimes. They call me disrespectful and inconsiderate. I had failed to communicate that there was a bed for C. I didn’t give her attention and I should’ve known she was upset.

She defended herself and what happened.

They said that family puts family first, and therefore it was my fault that she changed her flight and had to leave. They said I owed them both an apology. I said that C never expressed any of this to me. That she had a bed, she just didn’t sleep in it. That she could have communicated her feelings before booking a 4am flight. And that C was an adult, and I’m not responsible for her decisions. They didn’t like that. A lot of comments were made, I barely had the chance to speak, my mother caught a few strays, and ultimately I was forced to apologize. Other tables were staring.

She wishes C had been honest with her.

I feel bad that C felt that way, but I don’t believe that it was completely my fault. I texted her the moment I found out she left, and she had claimed to be fine. Now they’re saying they will “think twice before inviting me anywhere.” Also I’m “not taking accountability” and “making this worse by refusing to apologize”. I just wish she would’ve communicated this before getting parents involved. The whole exchange at dinner was very nasty (and I just sat there, almost in tears. -100 aura points) but for length reasons I can’t include it! AITA?

She really needs to talk to C about this now and tell her what happened at dinner.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

C doesn’t need to be taken care of. She’s an adult.

C’s mom is the problem.

C’s mom is manipulative.

C didn’t behave like an adult.

C is the one who shouldn’t be invited anywhere.

Her cousin should’ve been honest with her.

