She Sat Down At A Diner For A Simple Lunch, But Then The Bill Showed Up And Revealed A Big Refill Charge

With an ever-worsening economy, there are some little cheap things you really come to count on.

Until you can’t anymore.

Like in this video from TikTok user @hannahnadcoh:

“It should be illegal for your waiter to bring you a refill of a drink without disclosing that it is not a free refill at a restaurant.”

“Because why did I just pay $10 for three Diet Cokes at a diner of all places?”

“Illegal. Jail immediately.”

The people rose up in agreement.

Is it a matter of asking?

Perhaps there’s a code to be cracked?

Who even has time to fight the good fight?

I really don’t need a $10 soda, thanks.

