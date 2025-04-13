She Sat Down At A Diner For A Simple Lunch, But Then The Bill Showed Up And Revealed A Big Refill Charge
With an ever-worsening economy, there are some little cheap things you really come to count on.
Until you can’t anymore.
Like in this video from TikTok user @hannahnadcoh:
“It should be illegal for your waiter to bring you a refill of a drink without disclosing that it is not a free refill at a restaurant.”
“Because why did I just pay $10 for three Diet Cokes at a diner of all places?”
“Illegal. Jail immediately.”
@hannahnadcoh
The people rose up in agreement.
Is it a matter of asking?
Perhaps there’s a code to be cracked?
Who even has time to fight the good fight?
I really don’t need a $10 soda, thanks.
If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.