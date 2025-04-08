She Told Her Cousin She’d Wait Up For Him, But When He Stayed Out Much Later Than She Expected, She Went To Sleep

When someone says they’ll wait up for you, how long do you expect them to wait up?

Is there a point where it becomes unreasonable?

In today’s story, one woman tells her cousin she’ll wait up for him, but eventually she got tired and went to sleep.

Should she have stayed awake until he got home even if it meant staying up all night?

Let’s read all the details.

AITA for locking my cousin out of my house? My cousin, James, (25m) came to visit me (25f) and my husband (26m) last weekend for his birthday. We celebrated James’ birthday Friday night, and on Saturday he said he was going to go have dinner with a few of his friends in town. He specifically told me his plans were to go have dinner with them, and come back to my place afterwards to stay in and watch movies.

This sounds reasonable.

He left my house at around 4 PM. He texted me around 7 asking when would be a respectful time to come back as he was spending the night at my house. I told him that I know it’s his birthday, and he is with his friends he does not get to see often, and he is an adult, so I am not going to give him a curfew. I just told him to call me and let me know when he was on his way back so we can avoid him ringing the doorbell and waking up my son.

This sounds like a logical assumption.

At 2 AM, when bars typically close, I texted him when he was going to get back. I didn’t get a reply. By 3, I figured he was sleeping at his friend’s place so I went to bed. Before going to sleep, I texted him to let him know that in case he was still coming back, where the spare key was. I then went to bed.

He must not have seen the text.

At around 4AM, I woke up to someone ringing our doorbell. This woke up my son, and he was scared and crying. My husband and I woke up irritated. I look at our camera, and James was outside ringing our doorbell.

James was angry.

When I opened the door, James was fuming. He was mad that I had locked him out of the house when I said I would be there to let him in. I asked him why he ignored my texts as i told him where the spare keys were, and he said his phone died and i should have just given him the keys before he left. James was getting very loud so I told him that either he had to calm down and go to sleep, or he had to find somewhere else to sleep.

Her sister is on James’ side.

James went to our guest room, grabbed his things, and slept in his car. Earlier this week, I was talking to my sister about the situation and she called me the ah because I told James that I would wait up for him, and that I made a drunk person sleep in their car. I feel justified, but James is also still not talking to me. So Reddit, AITA?

It’s unreasonable to expect a mom of a 4-year-old to wait up until 4 in the morning!

She really should’ve just given him a key though.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Her cousin sounds like a bad house guest.

Her cousin should be embarrassed.

James owes her an apology.

He’s the one who decided to sleep in his car.

Hopefully he’ll apologize.

He probably won’t, though.

