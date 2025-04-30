April 30, 2025 at 8:48 am

She Was About To Bite Into A Delicious Ferrero Rocher Chocolate, But There Was Something Strange About It

by Ben Auxier

An inchworm on a Ferrero Rocher chocolate

TikTok/rocioytrillo

When I was a kid, I heard a joke that went like this:

“Waiter, what’s this fly doing in my soup?”

“It appears to be the backstroke, sir.”

And I did NOT get it.

Another thing I’m not gonna get is these chocolate balls from this video by TikTok user @rocioytrillo:

An inchworm on a Ferrero Rocher chocolate

TikTok/rocioytrillo

“There’s a worm in my Ferrero,” she says.

An inchworm on a Ferrero Rocher chocolate

TikTok/rocioytrillo

Sure enough, what appears to me an inchworm (a type of caterpillar), is inching its way across the chocosphere.

“What the heck? Ferrero?”

An inchworm on a Ferrero Rocher chocolate

TikTok/rocioytrillo

“Guys, I’m kinda traumatised. I don’t think I can ever eat a Ferrero again.”

@rocioytrillo

nasty

♬ original sound – Rocio Trillo

What if she hadn’t looked?!

2025 04 22 21 52 56 She Was About To Bite Into A Delicious Ferrero Rocher Chocolate, But There Was Something Strange About It

Some were not dissuaded.

2025 04 22 21 53 09 She Was About To Bite Into A Delicious Ferrero Rocher Chocolate, But There Was Something Strange About It

Are we spotting burrow holes?

2025 04 22 21 53 26 She Was About To Bite Into A Delicious Ferrero Rocher Chocolate, But There Was Something Strange About It
Apparently this girl has some bad luck.

2025 04 22 21 53 48 She Was About To Bite Into A Delicious Ferrero Rocher Chocolate, But There Was Something Strange About It

Man, I have lost my appetite.

Maybe for good.

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter