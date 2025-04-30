She Was About To Bite Into A Delicious Ferrero Rocher Chocolate, But There Was Something Strange About It

When I was a kid, I heard a joke that went like this:

“Waiter, what’s this fly doing in my soup?”

“It appears to be the backstroke, sir.”

And I did NOT get it.

Another thing I’m not gonna get is these chocolate balls from this video by TikTok user @rocioytrillo:

“There’s a worm in my Ferrero,” she says.

Sure enough, what appears to me an inchworm (a type of caterpillar), is inching its way across the chocosphere.

“What the heck? Ferrero?”

“Guys, I’m kinda traumatised. I don’t think I can ever eat a Ferrero again.”

What if she hadn’t looked?!

Some were not dissuaded.

Are we spotting burrow holes?



Apparently this girl has some bad luck.

Man, I have lost my appetite.

Maybe for good.

