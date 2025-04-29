She’s Been Left Out Her Husband’s Family For Years, But Now They Want Her On A Big Family Vacation

Her in-laws barely acknowledge her, skip her birthday, and rarely call.

AITA for refusing to go on a week-long vacation with my husband’s family for his dad’s 60th birthday? My husband (33M) and I (33F) have been together since we were 16. In all the years we’ve been together, his family has never really made an effort to get to know me or build any kind of real relationship. Meanwhile, my husband and I are both very close to my family — holidays, birthdays, casual hangouts, all of it. After we got married a couple of years ago, not much changed. His family still has very limited contact with us (months go by without a call or text) — mostly just showing up to dinner for birthdays and major holidays.

I’ve always felt like an outsider, and it’s hard for me to show up and pretend like we’re one big happy family when the truth is they’ve never really included me or made me feel welcome. Some examples: 1) his mom’s birthday is just two days away from mine, and she refused to acknowledge my birthday until we were married. 2) I have always passed on gifts for holidays, anniversaries and mother’s day etc. even though if I was not invited or included, but the gesture has never been reciprocated until after we were married and my husband had to make a point to his mom to get me a Christmas gift. Now, his dad is turning 60, which I understand is a big milestone. I’m happy to celebrate with them and attend any kind of party or dinner. But here’s the issue: his mom wants to plan a week long trip to an all-inclusive resort to celebrate and expects us to join.

I’ve already voiced to my husband that I’m not comfortable with this. Aside from the obvious cost (around $4,000 for both of us), I really don’t want to spend 7 days of my limited vacation time making small talk and pretending to be close with people who’ve never shown real interest in getting to know me. I feel like I’m being asked to fake a relationship that doesn’t exist, and honestly, that feels draining and disrespectful to my own time and emotional energy. It just feels fake. My husband understands how I feel, but I can tell he’s torn. I told him I support him going if he wants to, but I personally don’t want to go.

So… AITA for not wanting to spend a week on vacation with my in-laws?

