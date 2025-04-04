Sister Leaves Sibling Out of Bridal Party, But Didn’t Expect Her To Refuse To Attend The Wedding

This woman always imagined being part of her sister’s big day.

But when her sister chose her (ex) stepsister as a bridesmaid and left her out, old wounds resurfaced.

Now, she’s wondering if skipping the wedding altogether makes her the bad guy.

Check out the details and see what you think!

AITA for not going to my sister’s wedding? AITA for not going to my sister’s wedding? I (27F) have a younger sister (26F),who I’ll call V. V is my only blood related sibling. V got engaged on new years eve this year. V will be having a smallish destination wedding in the Dominican Republic in March or Mayish of 2026, and then a celebration type thing (not a 2nd wedding ceremony) more locally a couple months later. V came to see me around valentine’s weekend while she was in town(she lives a few hours away). While she was there we talked about her wedding a little bit and such. I asked when she was going to ask people to be bridesmaids/bridal party, to which she said she already did. This surprised me.

Ouch.

So, I asked, “wait, you don’t want me to be one of your bridesmaids?” V said(paraphrased) “the bridal party is already full, I didn’t think you’d want to be one , we’ve never been super close, you don’t really have anything in common with my friends,” etc. All of this kind of hurt me, especially with how things were for me with growing up. I then asked if our (technically ex) stepsister (I’ll call C) was one of them. She said yes. This made the fact that she didn’t want me in her party hurt even more. For context, C is our[ex]older stepsister. C and I never got along super well growing up. She thought me annoying, never really tried to connect with me, etc and favored my sister as we grew up. Idek if she even likes(d) me at all tbh, which also hurts.

Double ouch.

When C got married (now divorced) and had her wedding (which was scheduled the same day as my prom) she asked my sister to be a bridesmaid. She later asked me if I wanted to be an usher, but only because our parents thought she should include me in the wedding somehow. I declined and decided to go to my prom instead, even though I didn’t really have any friends or a date. I at least thought it better than a pity invite to a wedding I wasn’t even really wanted at. Anyway, hearing this made me feel really hurt.I know we had typical sibling spats and stuff growing up and had different interests/personalities, but we’re still sisters and we still love[d] each other, and we get along better now that we’re both adults.

Just goes to show, people never really change do they?

I guess I just kind of thought that, since V and I are each other’s only full and related sibling, that we’d at least be bridesmaids in each other’s weddings one day. I always imagined us being in each other’s wedding parties and wedding photos, and looking at them when we were old. And I thought were were close enough or meant enough to each other to want each other to be bridesmaids some day. Even though we squabbled sometimes, we still had each other’s back usually. With how things were growing up, this just hurts me incredibly. I get that it’s her wedding and her choice, and supposedly she wants to invite me as guest and wants me to be there. But after this, I’m really heavily thinking about not going at all. AITA for not wanting to go to my sister’s wedding?

Being excluded from the bridal party stung enough, but finding out the stepsister who never liked her made the cut?

That’s salt in the wound.

However, Reddit has some mixed feelings on this one.

Honestly, who could blame her for not wanting to sit on the sidelines for her own sister’s wedding?

Nothing like a wedding to remind you you’re the black sheep…

