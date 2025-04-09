Parents Keep Bickering And Refusing To Take Their Mental Health Issues Seriously, So Their Child Wishes They Would Just Get A Divorce

Parents who are constantly arguing can have a bad impact on children.

This person is going through some mental health issues, but their parents are too busy arguing to notice their struggles.

They told their parents to get a divorce, but now they wonder if that was a mistake.

Read the story below for all the details.

AITA for telling my parents to just “get a divorce already” When I was in year 8, my parents moved us from our home town. Since moving, they would yell at each other over things as simple as what’s for dinner. My dad would threaten to divorce, and my mum would end up crying so much that I wish he really went through with it.

This person is struggling with mental health issues.

I tried to tell my parents my own struggles on various occasions. But I was always too scared to tell them in person because they were almost always ready to snap at me or each other. So I wrote them a letter, and I put it on their nightstand.

Nothing happened.

I expected them to take me to therapy. Nothing changed. I assumed they might have lost the letter or thrown it away by accident, so I wrote an email.

Their parents read the email, but it was ignored.

Weeks passed, and nothing changed. One day, I was just curious, maybe my mum hadn’t seen it, but to my horror, when I opened her Gmail, it had been read. I was mortified.

The school counselor suggested that they see a therapist.

A few months ago, I told my school counselor in tears what I had been going through. They contacted and explained to my parents I was struggling with mental health, and they suggested I go see a psychiatrist. My parents finally agreed.

Their parents doubted their mental health issues.

Except, after a few weeks of sessions, my psychiatrist suggested I get diagnosed. I show many of the signs of both depression and ADHD. Since that comment, I have not been back to the psychiatrist. My parents stated that it was ridiculous I struggled with any of that as I had never brought up my struggles or showed symptoms to them.

They told their parents to get a divorce.

At that point, I snapped. I was crying and barely could contain myself. I said, “You should just get a divorce already. I feel like you don’t even love me.”

Their dad gave an insensitive response.

I ranted through tears. My dad said back: “Your mother and I are working through our own issues. We don’t have time for your self-diagnosis.”

They left the house.

At this point, I was so done. I called my older brother, and am now staying with him. I feel bad as I still love my parents. I have some good memories with them, and I don’t want to believe they would intentionally hurt me. Should I apologise and go back?

The parents need to prioritize helping their child. They sound pretty self-absorbed with their own problems instead.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Your parents are failing you, says this person.

Here’s some helpful advice from this person.

This mom understands.

Finally, short and straightforward.

Just because there are no visible signs doesn’t mean they aren’t struggling with mental health issues.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.