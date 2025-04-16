Deli Owners Agreed To Feed A Homeless Person, But Had To Kick Her Out After She Started Making Demands

This a tricky one, folks…

AITA for not feeding a person in need? “My family owns a deli, and we have been in the same location for almost 40 years. We are in good standing with the community and do a lot to help out those in need as well as many organizations in the community. There are homeless people in the area as the train tracks and freeway on ramps are in pretty close proximity to the business. If a homeless person who doesn’t seem to be high or intoxicated passes by and looks hungry or asks for some help in the means of food we don’t hesitate to feed them. Today during the early dinner rush a lady walks in who didn’t look homeless but looked to be living on from the streets. She was decently dressed and had pretty good hygiene. She stood at the counter and asked for help in terms of food. I told the staff to make her a turkey sandwich and I’d give it to her free of charge. When I got back to the counter she asked what we were going to make her and I replied a turkey sandwich.

She got kind of abrasive and send can I have pastrami instead? I got a little annoyed and told her that I’m giving you the sandwich so you’re not in the position to be making choices. She said ok, but I don’t eat mayo or mustard so make sure you make it the way I want. I told her don’t make demands, and when you decide to pay for it I’ll make what you want how you want, she then started saying I’m telling you how I want it.

So I replied how about you get nothing instead? She started yelling and screaming and I just said okay, I’d like to see you try and a customer just closed the door on her and she went on her way. AITA for not letting her choose what and how she wanted her meal when she wasn’t going to pay for it? I thought it was a kind enough gesture to feed her, but then got quickly annoyed when she tried to order like a paying customer, so I essentially kicked her out hungry.”

