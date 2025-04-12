A Couple Got Divorced Awhile Ago, And Now She Wants Him To Give Her Money For Their Son’s Half And Step Siblings

Divorce with kids in the mix can cause all kinds of odd situations.

AITAH for refusing to pay for ex wife’s other kids I am 40 and have a son 14m with my ex wife. Our marriage was very bitter because she always loved her ex, and kept this fact hidden for years and it nearly bankrupted me in mutual divorce.

Courts here give majority custody to mothers only, even if they are worse and I get every weekend with my son. I wish I could get him more, but they don’t allow. Despite my son wanting to live with me. I have done well for myself since then and I run my own business stores which have expanded to multiple ones. I also refrained from marriage, because even couple of weeks of marriage here can lead to very heavy alimony here. Thanks to misuse of laws. Maybe one day, but I have lost faith in this institution.

Since then, she got remarried to her childhood love and have two more kids with them. He also have two kids from his ex who died in accident. He was quite well off when they married. But post COVID. They have lost everything. I feel they planned whole thing to get back together. After his wife’s death.

I already pay heavy maintenance and she tried to get more from courts who denied it . Since then, they had to change their children’s school, but I pay for my son’s expensive school which is another rift. I don’t allow the change and my obligation is my son.

She keeps demanding more money from me. It is getting irritating. I have no interest in her other kids. She keeps denying my son to my side of family events, which fall during her custody time. No flexibility and all. She says I should step up and help my son’s siblings. Don’t allow him in trips with me. I have to get a month from court in summer vacations to travel with my son.

His step and half siblings are jealous of the things which my son gets from me. I recently celebrated my son’s birthday at my place (way after the bday date as she didn’t allow). And he got lot of expensive gifts he keeps at mom’s house because it is his main residence He doesn’t share anymore and I don’t ask him to after other kids made issue about it. My ex tried to give away some of things to steps and halfs. I told her to buzz off. They are expensive gifts.

He is my sole heir and after he turns 18, he will move out and I will slowly help him run business and give it to him. He doesn’t like his step and half siblings and is close to his cousin brothers and sisters from my sisters. Now she is panicking about the maintenance ending in some years and keeps asking for more money for my the family. Otherwise she would never allow my son to visit and have extra time outside custody. She tried to take his things away from him already, but he fought and got them back.

My friend says she is mother of my son and I should help because it won’t affect my bank balance. But I don’t like her and don’t wanna support her at all. Aitah?

