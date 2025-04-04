They Loaned Money To A Friend In Need, But When She Spent It On Luxury Shoes Instead Of Bills Their Entire Friendship Was At Risk

Lending money to a friend is an act of trust, but trust can be a risky investment.

When one person extended a generous loan to a friend in need, they got a front-row seat to their friend’s luxury spending spree.

You’ll want to read on for this one!

AITA for refusing to lend my friend money after she bought gucci shoes instead of paying e back? So I lent my friend $1,200 a few months ago because she was struggling with bills and asked for help. I covered her rent and groceries, assuming she’d pay me back when she could.

This soon proved to be a foolish assumption.

Until last week — she still hasn’t repaid me.

But this was hardly even the worst part.

But guess what? She posted on Instagram showing off her brand-new Gucci shoes. Not a gift, not secondhand — she bought them herself.

They confronted their friend, who continued her dismissive attitude.

I asked her about the money she owes me, and she just said, “Oh, I’ll get it to you soon, don’t worry.”

Then she had the nerve to ask for even more money.

Now she’s asking for another loan because she’s short on rent again. I told her absolutely not until she pays me back first.

Now the friend who gave her the loan is suddenly the bad guy.

She got mad, saying I was being selfish and holding a grudge over something small. AITA for refusing to lend her more money?

Forget timely payments — this friend was determined to show the world just how irresponsible she could be!

What did Reddit have to say about all this?

Their friend exposed her hand — time to exploit it!

This friend has chosen she isn’t responsible enough to be lent money.

This friend didn’t care about the money or her friend’s feelings.

This user knows exactly what she should sell first if she’s really in a bind for cash!

In a friendship, trust may be just as valuable as cash.

They tried to get their friend out of a pickle, but all they ended up doing was financing her bad decisions.

