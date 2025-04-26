They Told Their Parents And Cousin Not To Drop By Their House, So They Refused To Let Them In When They Showed Up Unannounced

If people tell you that they don’t like the pop-in, just don’t do it!

AITA for not opening the door to unannounced family visitors? “Where I’m from, people visit each other without any previous communication. The “host” then has to stop everything they are doing and receive them, specially if they are from the family.

I believe it’s disrespectful to visit someone without justification and/or a previous agreement. I know it’s a culture of the country but for me, it’s like the visitor is saying “I know you have nothing better to do so just drop it all and attend me,” disregarding any work or chore I may be doing. I’ve made it clear to my family that I’m strict with this, and even if I’m just watching a movie, playing video games or looking at my cat, if you didn’t take the consideration of notifying me in advance, it doesn’t matter. If you are a few blocks away, coming from a different country or from Mars, if you didn’t text or call me in preparation to your arrival, you will be left outside, doors shut. A few days ago, my mother told me a cousin of mine came from a very far away country, and he was going to my house in two days.

I warned her that I wouldn’t be able to receive them because I would be working (I work from home), plus, I didn’t wish to dedicate any time to them. My cousin didn’t give me the dignity of knowing he was coming to the country beforehand, I didn’t even know he had been around for like a week. I told my mother DO NOT come, I will not open the door, I’m really sorry but, no. Long story short, they came to my door anyway. I saw my mother, father and cousin in the security camera and heard them calling me.

I let them sit there under the sun for half an hour until they gave up and left. It’s incredibly important for me that my word is respected, if I said don’t come, my wishes need to be respected or you’ll be left outside. I love my family and friends but they need to respect me, this I show up first and tell you later culture is way beneath me. Am I the ******* for enforcing this personal rule? Before this, some family members also came from abroad and surprised me with a call saying that they were on the beach and for me to go. I’m not 9 years old, plus, I didn’t even know they were nearby, you can’t just ask me to go to the beach a weekday in the afternoon, please dignify me by planning in advance, it’s not that hard. Of course, I declined the invitation and politely let them know why I won’t just drop everything and go to the beach with them. AITA?”

