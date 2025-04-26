April 26, 2025 at 10:48 am

Barilla Pasta Seems Created A Weird Spotify Feature To Help You Cook It Perfectly. – ‘Just a cool fun fact.’

I love pasta. I’m not a good cook by any means, but I don’t need to be.

A little pasta, a little sauce, a little cheese, I’m a happy man.

But since I’m such a terrible cook, I need all the help I can get.

That’s where this video comes in, from TikTok user @nyrehgoods:

“I don’t know who knows this or who even cares,” she says from the pasta aisle of a supermarket, “but the pasta brand Barilla has a Spotify playlist for each one of its pastas that will give you the exact playlist timing of what it takes to make the pasta.”

“From the second that you press play to the time that the song is over, the pasta should be fully cooked and al dente.”

“Just a cool fun fact.”

Got this from a girlie off twitter and wanted to share! #funfacts #barilla

♬ original sound – Nyreh | 2025 Destination Bride

So, if you want to vibe with your pasta, now is your chance.

The Sifter