Pizza Shop Employee Couldn’t Make Change For A Surly Customer, But When The Customer Threatened To Walk Out, The Employee Gave The Guy A Piece Of His Mind

I can’t open the safe, but I can eat your dinner. I used to work as a shift manager for a pizza franchise across a handful of local locations. I closed most nights at one location or another, which usually meant I was alone inside the store after dinner any time the driver(s) were delivering.

This meant answering the phone, working the register, and making all the pizzas while we were still open. One day I got robbed, and the owners changed the policies on how much cash could be in the register and how frequent drops into the safe had to happen.

I did not have the ability to open the safes, only deposit into them using a special one-way door. One night we had several cash orders with large bills that left my register a little lean, which was a rare occurrence. No problem, the dinner rush is over and statistically I should be totally fine.

In walks Customer for a pickup. He wants to pay for an $11 order in cash with a $100 bill. Normally this would be fine but I had just been wiped out of my 20s and had all of maybe $50 between the 1s/5s/10s. The 50s and 100s got directly dropped into the safe under the new policy.

Me: I’m sorry, I don’t have enough change for a $100 bill right now. Do you have anything smaller or a card? [He had a $20 bill in his wallet that I caught a glimpse of when he opened it.] Customer: What do you mean? Me: I had a lot of cash orders for dinner and the register basically got wiped out. Customer: (condescending tone) Okay… so get more change like from the safe or something. I’m sure you can figure this out.

Me: I don’t have access to the safe or a means to get change right now. I’m sorry about that. Customer: I don’t see how you’re making this my problem. Send someone to the bank or an ATM.

Me: I’m really sorry, it’s just me and the bank’s closed but there’s an ATM across the street in the convenience store if you want to use it. Customer: I said YOU should go to an ATM. This is ridiculous. Me: I apologize for the inconvenience, I can’t leave the store and corporate does not issue bank cards to in-store employees. However, some good news is that I think you might have overlooked a $20 bill in your wallet. [For some reason this set him off] Customer: Why are you looking in my freaking wallet?!

[He launched off into this speech about minding my own business and $100 bills being legal tender and must be accepted. I had placed another order in the oven before walking to the register and at this point those other pizzas were exiting the oven conveyer and are at risk of falling. This also means that we’ve been talking for about 7 minutes by this point.] Me: I want to reiterate that I am by no means refusing to accept, just implying you would be significantly short-changed if I tried to do so — your $11 order would end up being a $50 order.

Customer: I think you’re full of crap and you can get what you need out of your safe, you just get your kicks by asserting your power because you can’t do better than minimum wage. If you can’t break this bill then just cancel my order. Me: Listen, I’ve tried to be polite. You’re not really working with me here and I need to box other orders now. I can’t open the safe — I said the same thing to the last person who asked — he was robbing me and he was even less friendly than you. If you would like to cancel the order then I can do that. While I can’t open the safe, I can most certainly eat your dinner. … He found the $20 bill.

