Woman Made The Mistake Of Wearing A Red Shirt To Target, But None Of The Other Customers Were Amused At The Mistaken Identity

Being mistaken for an employee when you’re just shopping is annoying.

In this woman’s case, she was mistaken for a Target employee just because she was wearing red.

Let’s see how she handled that awkward interaction.

target uniform My actual work’s uniform shirt is red (well, one of the colors). The style of the shirt is nothing like target’s uniform and the shade of red is also off. There is a target right across my restaurant, and I go there often because it’s close.

But one day, her peace was disturbed.

The most ridiculous thing that happened to me, though. I was checking out the hot wheels bin, my husband collects them. I had my big black purse on my shoulder, my red uniform shirt on, a black coat around my other arm, and I was literally kneeling down digging thru the pile of hotwheels. I hear a “hello?”, but I ignore it.

Here it comes…

There’s a few more “hello?”s until someone taps me in the shoulder. It’s a dude standing next to me. I look up and ask him “what’s up?” He says something like “I’ve been calling you. Can you help me with something?”

He sounded upset, but there was nothing she could do.

I say “No, sorry”. I was so confused it, the dots weren’t connecting yet, lol He said like “What do you mean no? I need help finding a product”. I realized he thought I worked there, so I said “I don’t work here”

How dare she?

The look he gave me! Lol, it was like I told him to eat **** or something. Like I said something completely weird. He just walked away in silence. It was so damn weird. Do people just assume anyone wearing red works at Target??? I literally had my purse on, no name tag, my shirt didn’t have the Target logo… Why 😭

Nothing like being thrown into an existential crisis at Target.

Let’s see what the comments are saying.

A reader shares their thoughts.

This commenter shares a personal experience.

“Hey, get back to work!”

That’s ingenious.

Pro tip.

People need to hone their observational skills.

Just because someone is wearing red at Target doesn’t automatically mean they work there.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.