Tired Flight Attendant Stops At Target On Her Way Home From Work, But A Customer Accused Her Of Trying To “Trick” People

Imagine being exhausted after a long day of work, but you decide to stop at a store to buy something to eat before going home.

You’d probably be in a rush and not really in the mood to deal with crazy customers at the store.

In today’s story, one flight attendant finds herself in this situation, but the crazy customer must be color blind or something because his reason for being upset is pretty wild.

Let’s read the whole story.

Accused of trying to trick people at Target I’m a flight attendant. I stopped by Target after getting in from a redeye flight in full uniform. It was navy. I had on my ID badge, my scarf, tights, sweater. I’d left LA the previous night at 11 pm and landed in NYC around 8 the next morning.

She was trying to hurry so she could get home.

All I wanted to do was sleep, but I needed something to eat for dinner because I knew that my fridge was empty and I’d be going to sleep as soon as I made it home. A customer stopped me while I was speed walking through the store and the interaction went like this. C: Hey, I need help in electronics. M: I don’t work here.

Does he even know what the Target uniform looks like?

C: Do not to lie to me. M: I’m not lying, I don’t work here. C: yelling You’re wearing a uniform. Of course you work here. M: I look down at my outfit and then up at him. Does this look like a Target uniform? I’m a flight attendant.

The uniforms don’t look the same at all.

C: You should know better than to come shopping in a uniform. What, are you trying to trick people? M: I’m wearing blue, they wear red. No one with any sense would be confused. Then I walked away irritated and confused.

Doesn’t everyone know that Target employees wear red? This customer was ridiculous.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

A former Long John Silver’s employee shares a similar story.

This person suggests a patronizing way the flight attendant could’ve responded.

Another person would’ve yelled for help.

Seriously, why would employees lie about being at work when they’re at work?

That customer sounds crazy!

Over the top, for sure.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.