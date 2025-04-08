When Companies Have Generous Return Policies, You Can Count On People Like This TikToker Taking Advantage Of Them

Costco is one of the most popular warehouse membership stores around and they have grown to be so successful largely because of their exceptional customer service and return policy.

This TikToker, however, is really abusing that policy to a ridiculous level.

They start out their video showing an older couch being brought in and she says, “We returned our five-year-old couch at Costco.”

She then zooms in a little more on the couch and you can see that while it is in decent shape, it is definitely worn. She continues on to say, “I can’t believe they accepted the return.”

Honestly, neither can I. Five years is way beyond anything that could be considered reasonable.



If they will accept that, they will accept anything. Then she says, “$1800 back in our pockets.”

Wow, that is crazy. How does Costco make money with people abusing the system like this?



I could totally see someone like this taking that money and turning around to buy another brand new couch, which they will return again in five more years.

While a generous return policy is a great perk, this is beyond crazy.

I would never abuse a return policy like this, it is just wrong.

Check out the full video to see for yourself.

The people in the comments seem upset about it as well.

This person calls out their moral compass.

Here is someone who says this type of video will ruin the good return policy.

This commenter says this is why you pay for the membership.

Returns are fine, but this is just wrong.

