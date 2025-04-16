Woman Found Out Her Boyfriend Had Been Communicating With His Ex Almost Everyday, So She Broke Up With Him Immediately

Keeping in contact with your ex is pointless in most instances.

This woman found out her boyfriend had been communicating with his ex for months.

She felt betrayed that he was hiding it from her, but she’s wondering if she overreacted.

Read the story below for all the details.

AITA? my boyfriend was messaging his ex of 4 years My boyfriend and I have been together for over a year. A couple months ago, I found a birthday card from his ex under his bed. It was for his most recent birthday, so it wasn’t an old card. It was sent whilst him and I were dating. They had been broken up for over a year.

This woman confronted her boyfriend about a birthday card from his ex.

I can understand that they were together for a long time, and there’s no harm in her sending him a birthday card. But what upset me was the fact he kept it under his bed and didn’t tell me about it.

She asked him when was the last time they spoke.

When I confronted him, he claimed that he forgot about it. I simply accepted that was the truth and moved on. Skip to a few months later. I decided to ask him when was the last time he spoke to her? He said 6 months ago.

He got super defensive.

I had a gut feeling this wasn’t the truth. I wasn’t asking to see their messages, just when their last message was. I kept on asking him and, immediately, he got super defensive. And I’m smart enough to know that means something.

She broke up with him.

I broke up with him that night. He eventually told me they had been ‘snapping’ everyday. Like streaks, I suppose. But I’m not willing to risk whether it was more than that or not.

She didn’t like how he hid things from her.

I know he didn’t cheat on me. But the fact he was able to lie and hide things from me so easily made me end things. So AITA for breaking up with him? Should I have trusted him and his ex of 4 years talking everyday?

He was lying to her, so no, she shouldn’t trust him.

Let’s see what others have to say about this on Reddit.

You’re worth so much better, says this person.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person agrees that she did the right thing.

This person advises not to date a man who lies.

Finally, short and simple.

Dishonesty and secrecy can easily destroy a relationship.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.